Editor’s note: In lieu of Darrin Tangeman’s column this week, we are sharing his resignation letter, which he sent to Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr and City Council on Oct. 30, and also shared with The Courier. Our staff wishes Darrin all the best in his new adventure.
Dear Mayor and City Council,
It has been an honor to represent you, our employees, and the Woodland Park community since September 2018. I am proud of what our City team and community members have been able to accomplish over the last few years. After consultation with City Council, I hereby tender my resignation as City Manager, effective Dec. 11, 2020. Over the next 41 days, I will be working with you and our senior leadership to complete our 2021 Annual Budget, ensure a smooth transition, complete high priority projects, and close out our Corona Virus Relief Fund efforts to address City expenditures and assist local businesses, non-profits, and residents who have been impacted by COVID-19 and resulting Public Health Orders. I will ensure that our team is on good footing for the future and that the next City Manager is set-up for success.
Over the last two years, City Council has taken decisive and positive steps towards improving our budget and fiscal health by building significant reserves, reducing debt, and saving for future debt reduction in 2025. The City’s Unrestricted/Unassigned Fund Balance Reserve will be the largest it has been in over a decade, rising from $568,908 in 2017 to an estimated $2,456,799 in 2021. You should take great pride that your actions and the actions of the previous City Council has placed our community on a solid fiscal path for future emergencies and economic stability.
Our City staff continues to do an incredible job for Woodland Park. We are lucky to have such amazing hard-working and talented public servants that provide for the public safety and essential services of our community. I cannot say enough about their diligence in managing City services to keep our roads paved and plowed, prevent and respond to crime and traffic accidents, deliver safe water to your tap, treatment of our wastewater to protect our environment, plan for orderly development and construction, and provide and maintain safe recreational programs and facilities for our community.
During my tenure, our Police Department faced the incredible challenge of solving the Kelsey Berreth murder case. Their long hours and tireless efforts resulted in justice and resolution for the Berreth family and our community. In 2018, the Public Works Department established a solid and sustainable Pavement Management Plan grounded in best practices and industry standards that provides the management framework to efficiently maintain and improve our roads, sidewalks, and drainage for the next ten years. Since March, our entire staff has persevered from the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic through shifting state and federal policies, illness, furloughs and the uncertain and often changing environment we call the new normal. I cannot thank them enough for their immense patience and professionalism during this difficult time.
In reflection of these difficult circumstances, our past City Council chose to address significant pay disparities in our law enforcement and employee compensation by bringing our salaries into the competitive market over a two-year period. Their decision significantly assisted the City in reversing employee turnover and allowed us to rebuild and retain our talented team of public servants and first responders. I would ask that you consider analyzing the economic conditions after the first quarter of 2021, and if possible award a reasonable Cost of Living Allowance increase to keep our salaries competitive with the region.
I continue to be inspired and encouraged by the strong spirit of volunteerism from so many in our community. That spirit can be the catalyst for a better Woodland Park if we do not let others divide our residents. We must all be leaders of character to unite and guide our community with moral clarity, equitable solutions, consensus building and healing. Most importantly, the City Council, City staff, and our community must work together to always make our beautiful city a better place to live, work and play.
Thank you again for the privilege of serving Woodland Park as City Manager, and I wish you, our team, and our beautiful community a bright and productive future.
Sincerely,
Darrin Tangeman,
ICMA-CM
City Manager
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.