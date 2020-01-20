As Deb Downs winds down her eight-year role as Victor’s city manager, she is preparing to hand over a list to the new manager, Richard Mann.
With just 400 residents, Victor has become a sought-after development site, with two proposals for housing submitted, separately, last week by George Christian and Habitat for Humanity.
“We’re excited for that and some of the designs are really cute,” Downs said. “But I can’t say much more about it until the council sees it.”
One housing development is proposed for 16 lots at South 1st Street and Victor Avenue.
To attract developers, Downs sent information intended to highlight the city’s potential for growth.
“There is a resumed mining effort on Battle Mountain and a growing tourism-based economy,” states the document. “Known as the City of Gold Mines, Victor is a well-preserved mining town in a unique setting of 1890s’ structures and turn-of-the-century architecture.”
But the city is faced with maintaining its historic buildings and dwellings. “Victor’s residents and property owners have accomplished much with scant resources and its historic structures remain remarkably well-preserved,” states the document.
Among the buildings that need rehabilitation is the Miners Union Hall built in 1899 and nearly gutted by a fire caused by a lightning strike in July 2014. After a series of private owners gave up on the building, once the meeting place of the Western Federation of Miners, the city took ownership.
“We are working with the State Historical Society to try to save the façade,” Downs said. “The first phase is taking the back section off so it doesn’t fall. The second phase would be to stabilize the façade.”
Among the ideas is to gut the building and use the land for a park behind the façade. “We could do interpretive information about the Miners’ Union,” she said. “Of all the buildings here, it’s really unfortunate because it’s a beautiful building that needs to come back to its glory.”
Another project proposes the replacement of crumbling sandstone sidewalks on Victor Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets. “That’s the last piece for downtown,” Downs said.
In the works is a grant request to Great Outdoors Colorado to fund a roof for the Victor Ice Arena. “When the bomb cyclone came through in March last year, it ripped up all those shade-screens,” she said, adding that GOCO funded the construction of the ice rink several years ago.
At the end of this month, the city will complete GPS technology that will help people locate graves in the city cemetery. “That takes our cemetery into the 21st century,” Downs said.
While Downs expects to stay around for a while after Mann arrives around the beginning of February, she is looking ahead to her new life near Las Vegas, Nev. where 6-month old Beaux Reynolds is expecting his grandmother.
To ensure continuity, Downs relies on assistant city manager Becky Frank. “She has a lot of institutional knowledge,” she said.
In the meantime, Downs is slowly taking her leave. “I’ve tried to taper down this year and not leave a lot on his plate. For a new city manager, it can take up to six months to a year to get your feet wet and understand the city and what we provide,” she said. “We’re a small community of 400 but we have everything a city has from a cemetery to reservoirs.”