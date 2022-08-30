If Cripple Creek voters approve a ballot measure in November allowing the sale of medical and recreational marijuana, some predict negative consequences while others look on the bright side.
Proposed by the Cripple Creek Casino Association the measure, if passed, would limit the number of licenses issued to four locations, said Kyle Blakely, registered agent and campaign leader for proponent group Cripple Creek Wins.
The initial ballot language seeks voter approval for the sale as well a 5% excise tax for the city.
The issue will be decided by the voters, said Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth. “I am definitely not for it,” he said. “Marijuana will have an impact on young people, schoolchildren.”
The mayor is skeptical about claims that the taxes will increase the city’s coffers, citing administration and regulation costs. “We’ll have to hire another police officer and inspector,” he said. “To me, there are enough downsides to the revenue, plus expenses, that we could end up with zero.”
In Ashworth’s view, the tax incentive is not worth the risk of increased expenses. “We could end up in the red,” he said.
Blakely, speaking as the agent, disagrees. “Marijuana will diversify the city’s revenue, 80% of which comes from device fees,” he said, referring to the tax casinos pay on each slot machine.
When the city is in a budget bind, the diversification could help fund improvements for roads, sewers and parks, Blakely said.
But Teller County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Dan Williams has another view. “I respect the will of the voters, but they need to understand both sides of the argument,” Williams said. “And our casino industry needs to be intellectually honest about device fees and step up and pay their fair share of city-provided services and not cloud that issue by bringing in something that will only worsen our condition.”
Sheriff Jason Mikesell questions the source of the ballot measure. “Most casino owners don’t even live in Cripple Creek,” he said. “I think marijuana will have more of an impact on families and the people of Teller County than what I think the (Cripple Creek) city council understood.”
He added, “A lot of the states surrounding us bring people into Colorado to buy marijuana and then they go back home. They’re transporting marijuana across state lines, which is illegal.”
Blakely offers another point. “Marijuana is legal in Colorado, so people are already using it,” he said. “Communities need to recognize that the revenue to be gained is going to help the city.”
But the sheriff said he sees another scenario with people using marijuana at the point-of-sale. “A lot of them will be high, so that increases our incidents of driving under the influence of drugs, which is worse than driving under the influence of alcohol in some ways.”
Mikesell, whose Teller County Narcotics Team just arrested eight suspects for, in part, possession of fentanyl, marijuana and prescription drugs, questions the argument by some that marijuana is not a gateway drug. “I think they’re full of baloney,” he said.
But it’s the health issue that has Eric Murray, director of Southwest Teller County Emergency Services, concerned. “I am definitely not for it,” Murray said. “Just making marijuana acceptable is not a good thing.”
For some out of-towners, taking in any substance at all is a risk. “People with respiratory problems seem to think it’s safe to come up to 9,500 feet without their oxygen,” Murray said. “Some have told me that, since they are closer to the sun, they believe they won’t need their oxygen up here. There are people who probably shouldn’t be up here anyway.”
Williams, the commission chair, balks at making the substance legally available in Cripple Creek. “There is no supply-chain shortage of the product or places to purchase it a short drive from Teller County. The industry is in decline, so rural communities and towns with financial challenges have been targeted at the corporate level,” he said. “We need to be honest with our community. There are very real life, health and safety challenges for the communities who allow the legal sale of marijuana products. There is huge cost in terms of unintended consequences and second-order impacts.”
And the mayor questions whether Cripple Creek Wins has thought about the possible approval of recreational marijuana by Colorado Springs voters, who also face the same issue in November. “That would have an impact on sales up here,” Ashworth said.
While the mayor said he and the council would follow the will of the voters, he’s not a fan. “I don’t think they are going to make as much money as they think they are,” Ashworth said.