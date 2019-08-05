Woodland Park City Council last week approved a re-zoning request that will allow the Bowman Avenue Contractor Services and Storage Park to be built on a former Colorado Department of Transportation property.
Council approved the request of Rick and Anne Mallett, owners Mallett Excavating and the Rampart Investment Group, to rezone the former CDOT site at West Baldwin Avenue and North Coraline Street from suburban residential to community commercial.
City Planner Lor Pellegrino said the proposed use is similar yet less intensive than CDOT’s use of the property.
The property was used by CDOT from the early 1970s until 2013, when the department constructed a new facility in Divide. It was zoned for suburban residential use in 1997 when the city overhauled its zoning maps but CDOT was allowed to continue to use the property for business purposes. The site is surrounded by commercial, multifamily and single-family zones, all of which were built after CDOT started using the property.
The Malletts’ plan also requires a conditional use permit.
“This is something needed by the community, especially for small business owners who live in HOAs,” said Rick Mallett.
During the first phase of the project, the Malletts plan to clean up the property, repair and replace fencing, add gates and paint and repair the existing buildings. Phase 2 will add large storage units, a detention pond and a second entrance.
The plan has also received approval from the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, which made suggestions about safely storing vehicles and chemicals.
Councilman Paul Saunier said the development should also be required to have a Hazardous Materials Program. “Contractors use materials that can be hazardous,” he said. “I’m just trying to protect our community.”
He added that the city should look into having its own HazMat program.
Saunier was the sole council member to vote against the project.
Council also voted to approve a request by Jeff Esterline for the 4th annual Disc Golf Frizzen at Shining Mountain Golf Course, to be held Aug. 16-17. The event will include live music and other entertainment. Ordinarily, the event would have been approved administratively but any event that plans to continue past 9 p.m. must be referred to the city council. Council approval was conditional upon event organizers handing out informational flyers to neighbors, and to the police and fire departments. Lights, music and generators must be shut down by 11 p.m.
“This is Woodland Park’s Woodstock,” Councilman Noel Sawyer said.
Council also approved a camping permit for vendors at the 10th annual Woodland Park Rock, Gem and Jewelry Show. The show is Aug. 15-18 and the camping permit runs from Aug. 12-19.
In other business, Council approved appropriating funds to buy and accept new water shares in Twin Lakes Reservoir.
Engineer Valerie Lundy questioned why the city is buying more water, especially from a source that hasn’t always generated high volumes of water.
Utilities Director Kip Wiley said the city isn’t just buying augmentation water that makes it legal to pump water from its own wells, it’s also buying storage capacity. The city’s storage areas on the Eastern Plains are subject to high rates of evaporation, which isn’t a big problem in Twin Lakes Reservoir.
“These shares help secure our water during drought years,” he said. “We had high snowpack last winter but we’ve seen that change,” Wiley said.
City Attorney Jason Meyers noted the city buys water shares whenever there is an opportunity.
Council also OK’d reopening the City Charter Review Committee because there are several proposed charter amendments left over from the last time the committee operated. Amending the charter requires voter approval. Proposed amendments must be approved by council in January to add to the ballot for the next municipal election, April 7.
Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr and Councilmembers Carrol Harvey and Sawyer volunteered to serve on the committee. The city will begin advertising for volunteers to also serve.
Also, City Finance Director Emily Katsimpalis handed out the 2020 Budget Calendar, which started on June 17. The calendar culminates with final approval and adoption in mid-December as required by state law.
Goals and Objectives work sessions are set for 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29. The draft budget will be ready for presentation to city council on Oct. 15 as required by the city charter.