Woodland Park City Council last week unanimously approved plans for two new subdivisions that will add 47 homes to the north side of the city.
The Pines at Tamarac and Stone Ridge both got the go-ahead from the board at its July 18 meeting.
Located between Impact Church, 27400 CO-67, and the Reserve at Tamarac subdivision, the Pines at Tamarac is owned by Timothy and Deborah Rabon. Their representative, Dave Garretson, and the developer, Jim Houk of Thomas and Thomas, requested approval of a preliminary plat and final development plan.
It will have 26 homes on 20.6 acres with five acres set aside for open space. Before construction can begin, the developer will pave and install curbs and gutters on both sides of Sourdough Road and add a deceleration lane to Highway 67 at Fairfield Lane, pending approval from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Access to the subdivision will be from Sourdough and internal waking/hiking trails will connect to the Centennial Trail, which runs along the highway. Lots close to the trail will be required to have 25-foot setbacks and a 30-foot conservation easement.
Project Manager Skip Howes submitted a final plat and subdivision development agreement for Stone Ridge Filing No. 4, proposing 21 homes on 9.44 acres owned by Dana Duncan.
Neighbor Brooke Smith had questions about how the 100-year flood assumptions used by water engineers compare with those used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency when it remapped the Loy Gulch flood plain a few years ago.
Howes said the detention pond is bigger than required and that there is also room to expand the drainage system if necessary. Council asked Utilities/Public Works Director Kip Wiley to search for FEMA’s original drainage figures and see how they compare.
Council also approved a resolution to acquire 1.5 water shares in the Twin Rocks Reservoir at a cost of $63,700. A public hearing is set for Aug. 1, which is also the date for a public hearing on rezoning for the old CDOT property on Bowman Avenue. Rampart Investment Group has requested that the property be rezoned from suburban residential to community commercial so that the existing buildings can be renovated and used for contractor and construction services and storage.
In other business, Sarah Horwood was appointed to the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee. After her swearing-in, she received the traditional trappings of her new position — a KWPB T-shirt, the committee notebook and a trash grabber.