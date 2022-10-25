In 2020, the city of Woodland Park’s Parks and Recreation Department offered its first Trick or Treat event in Memorial Park. In fact, it was the first free community event that the city had offered in October.
After a summer of canceled events in 2020, we wanted to offer something fun and safe for the community.
The inaugural event was a huge hit. Costumed kiddos and adults alike showed up to enjoy the beautiful fall weather and the company of their neighbors and friends. Local businesses and organizations set up meticulously decorated Halloween-themed booths and provided treats and fun for all who attended.
Since that first Trick or Treat in the Park, the Parks and Recreation department has worked to make Halloween weekend even more special and fun for our community. With help from local sponsors, we’ve added new events each year.
This year, we’ll offer four separate community events on Halloween weekend:
Kicking it off will be the Trick or Treat at the Park from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 in Memorial Park. All ages are welcome to this free event. Trick or treat through the park visiting local nonprofits and business booths for treats. Free treat bags will be given, out while supplies last, at the City booth. Costumes are highly encouraged.
Also on Friday starting 6 p.m. adults can enjoy an evening of Costume Cornhole at Ute Pass Cultural Center. Any two-person team can pre-register to play in this double-elimination tournament for $60. Players will receive custom swag along with a fun environment. A cash bar and a food truck will be available. Cash prizes will be given to the top three teams along with an award for best costume.
The first ever Bark in the Park event will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Golden Meadows Dog Park (at Meadow Wood Sports Complex). Bring your furry friend and join in the contest fun. Contests include Best Dog Costume, Best Dog Trick and Best Parent/Pup Look Alike, Trophies will be awarded for first place in each contest. There is a $10 OR dog food/toy donation for entry into each contest. Donations will go to Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS).
From 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening, the Woodland Aquatic Center will host a community Pumpkin Dive. This is a kid friendly event featuring pumpkin diving, pumpkin decorating, cake walk and much more! Cost is $10 per person.
More info on all these events can be found online at city-woodlandpark.org.
These events could not take place without the support from our sponsors. These years sponsors are Newmont, Ent Credit Union, Peak Internet, Rampart Range Veterinary Hospital, Foxworth Galbraith, NAPA Auto Parts, Walmart, Sims Home Team, Natural Grocers, Bad Rock Auto, Andersen Pack N Ship, Hardcastle Heating, Air & Plumbing, and Ute Pass Septic.
Cindy Keating is Parks and Recreation director for the city of Woodland Park.