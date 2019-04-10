City Above the Clouds: Woodland Park's inaugural Citizens Academy a success
In my first six months as Woodland Park City Manager, I have enjoyed getting to know the community, its residents and business owners. Improving community input, enhancing engagement and establishing a Citizens Academy have been high on my list of priorities.
The purpose of the Citizens Academy is to help residents and stakeholders understand how local city government is organized, how services are funded and delivered and also to provide opportunities to engage with public servants in our community.
Woodland Park’s first Citizens Academy kicked off in February, with seven weekly interactive sessions, and ended April 3. Each session was three hours long and included detailed briefings and various local facility tours. Participants were chosen through an application process, and each who was selected made a commitment to participate in the full program.
Sessions were delivered by city staff and focused on the City of Woodland Park’s Administration, Finance, Public Works, Planning, Water, Police, Wastewater and Parks and Recreation departments. We toured the public works facility, the water treatment plant, the police station and the Woodland Aquatic Center. The combination of information with the hands-on experiences through facility tours were eye opening for the participants.
Those who participated in the inaugural Citizens Academy also learned about the various City Council-appointed boards and commissions, which are critical to the City’s operations. My hope is that the Citizens Academy will help pique interest for others to serve on Woodland Park’s boards and commissions. I also hope it will create opportunities for participants to advocate about city services and processes with other community members.
We will soon host a community input session, focusing on one of the City Council’s top priorities of strategic planning. This will be a two-session facilitated community process, and I am inviting all interested community members to be a part of this exciting opportunity.
The first session will be from 5:30-8 p.m. April 25 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., in Woodland Park. Ideally the Cultural Center will be filled with community members of all ages. We hope even our local teens will be well represented.
The goal is to learn what the collective community would like to see for our beautiful city in the coming years and to create a long-term vision for the City of Woodland Park.
During the second session (date to be announced soon), a community report will be presented, including visions, strategies and tasks to set the strategic plan in motion. We will post more information in the coming weeks and will ask you to submit questions and comments in advance to be used in the guided meeting on April 25. Please mark your calendars and plan to participate!
I look forward to hosting future Citizens Academies and working with council, staff and the community on other initiatives that will enhance the City of Woodland Park.
Darrin Tangeman is City Manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s Chief Administrative Officer before coming to Woodland Park. With questions and feedback, contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.