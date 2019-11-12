The City of Woodland Park will hold its annual budget public hearing Dec. 5 for the 2020 budget. There are a few noteworthy details with which residents should be familiar. The first is related to revenues. Although the City will see an increase in revenues in 2020 from the most recent Teller County property valuations, there seem to be misperceptions that the City’s coffers are flush with cash; this is simply untrue. While the City has been fortunate to weather the recession storm and not raise taxes for services and first responders in more than 28 years, the City’s revenues have remained proportionate to the rising cost of infrastructure, maintenance and personnel. The City also remains on strong financial footing for the future, and currently has a 17% Unrestricted Fund Balance Reserve (UFBR) for future emergencies and cash funding of capital.
It is important to recognize that there are many variables that can impact our city’s financial future which cannot be controlled.
For instance, the recent UCCS economic forum indicated that, after one the strongest economies in recent history, our metro-area economy is beginning to normalize with growth projected to drop from 2.8% in 2019 to 2.1% in 2020.
The Gallagher Amendment is another significant factor that can have an adverse impact on the City’s ability to maintain infrastructure and provide critical service to maintain the health, welfare and safety of our community. During the 2019-2020 General Assembly, the Gallagher Amendment Interim Study Committee recommended a reduction in the Residential Assessment Rate from 7.2% to 6.11%. If the General Assembly were to approve this recommendation next year, it would reduce City property tax revenues by $291,384 annually and would essentially erase all gains from the $281,867 property valuation increases in 2020, leaving an approximate $10,000 budget deficit for the City. As the saying goes, one data point does not make a trend. This is illustrative of the recent spike in property values, but the cycle is now beginning to normalize, with new construction declining and home values stabilizing.
Woodland Park is technically the second lowest municipal mill levy in Teller County/Ute Pass, with Victor at 16.398, Green Mountain Falls at 17.588, and Cripple Creek being lower at 2.272 mills due to being offset with gambling revenues. A loss in mill levy could also reduce the City’s ability to address crime and improve and expand infrastructure as the City continues to build and grow.
The City has a 10-year backlog in capital maintenance and improvements. As part of the Strategic Plan, the City will conduct Capital Facilities Planning in 2020 to determine the future of City’s aging facilities over the next 10 years. One capital challenge is that Woodland Park’s City Hall was built in 1975, is outdated, is not ADA compliant, has no fire suppression system, no air conditioning, and has asbestos in the construction of the building. The Ute Pass Cultural Center (UPCC) is another city facility that has no fire suppression system. The 2020 budget expects to fund the design and engineering of a fire suppression system and then build the system in 2021 at a future estimated cost of $90,000.
Looking another 20 plus years into the future, if the City were to ultimately collaborate with CDOT to build a reliever route along U.S. Highway 24, the City would need to provide a large funding match and would be required to accept current U.S. Highway 24 along our downtown for future construction and maintenance. This would cost the City millions of dollars in unplanned improvements and maintenance for the downtown that would likely include conversion to on-street parking and improved walkability downtown. These would all be new costs to the City.
The list of various factors impacting revenue and expenses for the City of Woodland Park is a long one, with some of the more major impacts noted here. I encourage Woodland Park residents to continue being involved in City activities and processes, from the Dec. 5 City Council meeting public hearing on the budget, to considering a run for City Council in the April 2020 municipal election.
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.