As we move forward with the City’s recent strategic planning efforts, one of the four strategic priority areas identified by City Council and city staff is the need to ensure City infrastructure is protected, maintained and enhanced. The Ute Pass Cultural Center and Midland Pavilion that overlooks the beautiful vistas of Pikes Peak has been well-loved for many years and remains a hidden gem within our community. The UPCC’s new event center coordinator, Nicole Evans, is working to continue increasing exposure for the center, as well as adding new and exciting events.
With a keen eye on preserving a rich history, it is also important to bring state-of-the art amenities to this beautiful historic venue along with its outdoor Midland Pavilion. The recent renovations to the main room are in great part due to the assistance of Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, which provided over 900 volunteer hours to install the new luxury vinyl floor, beetle-kill pine walls and barn door window coverings. Recent clients and residents have had nothing but positive feedback when they view the newly renovated event room.
It is exciting to see the UPCC’s potential with this historic building and Midland Pavilion. As we enter into this capital renewal phase, the vision is for UPCC to be a sustainable, all-inclusive event venue that offers decorations, linens, attractive seating, updated sound and lighting options, and vendor recommendations. To ensure the center is a sustainable venue, detailed cost and market analyses were conducted, and new policies and price structure were developed. These will keep the facility affordable to all and in excellent shape for the future. The goal for the new price structure allows the UPCC to break even on nonprofit and government entity rentals and provide capital renewal revenues from for-profit, private entities and UPCC-hosted events.
Projections are that a capital renewal fund can be developed in about three years, with consistent revenues. Over the last 25 years, construction and improvements of this historic building were financed by tax dollars. The new vision brings a different operational model, with capital renewal as a credible way of increasing exposure to the UPCC, and also increasing the number of events. The sustainability cycle then allows the city to execute additional renovations and updates to the facility.
With a concierge-oriented approach and exceptional attention to detail, Evans is here to help plan your next event at the UPCC and the Midland Pavilion. The UPCC main room is the perfect space for weddings, large parties, conferences and concerts, and can accommodate up to 300 people with banquet or theatre-style seating. The UPCC also offers two smaller rooms for events and activities which accommodate up to 30 people. The Midland Pavilion is an outdoor green space used for festivals, art shows, weddings and concerts, and includes a stage with an incredible view of Pikes Peak. Call Evans at 687-5284 with questions or to book your next event.
And mark your calendar for the first UPCC-hosted community event on Dec. 31, 2019. Make plans to buy your New Year’s Eve Party tickets and enjoy dancing, drinks and hors d’ouevres.
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.