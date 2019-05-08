City Above the Clouds: Getting involved in your local government
It has been nearly eight months since I became a resident and the City Manager of Woodland Park, and I am thrilled to be a part of this community! As a new community member, I have given much thought about how residents and other local stakeholders can get more actively involved in our local community.
Often, the most visible ways to be involved in communities are through the many important nonprofit organizations and events. Getting involved in your local government is another great way to make a difference in the community, and there are many opportunities for local residents and other stakeholders to get involved. It is my hope that this overview of the City of Woodland Park’s council-appointed boards, committees and other volunteer opportunities will lead you to seek additional information and find a niche that best suits you.
There are currently 12 council-appointed boards and committees with which residents can get involved. Each has a unique purpose, membership requirements and processes. These boards and committees include: Board of Adjustment, Board of Review, Community Investment Fund, Historical Preservation Committee, Downtown Development Authority, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Planning Commission, Keep Woodland Park Beautiful, Utilities Advisory Committee, Personnel Advisory Committee, Charter Review Committee and the Citizens Advisory Committee.
Most of the boards and committees are listed on the city’s website, at city-woodlandpark.org/boardscommittees. There you will find information about the city’s charter relating to boards and committees, download an application and view member lists and applicable service terms for each committee or board.
In addition to council-appointed boards and committees, there are other meaningful ways to get involved with City of Woodland Park. The Parks and Recreation Department depends upon its many volunteers each year to: serve as coaches, help maintain the ice rink, participate in the adopt-a-park program and assist with other events throughout the year.
For those interested in election processes, the City of Woodland Park’s regular elections occur every other April in even-numbered years. The City hosts a Citizens Academy each year prior to an election to allow residents and potential candidates the opportunity to learn more about the organization, budget and city services. Each election also relies on volunteers who become trained in facilitating this important process.
The Teller County Victim Advocate program operates within the Woodland Park Police Department and relies on volunteers to help facilitate support and gather resources for those who are victims of crime. The Teen Center is always seeking volunteers to bring expertise and experiences to its teen youth programs. Finally, the city’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration can only be successful with the many volunteers who help out during this annual event.
It is only through community member involvement that the city can continually improve its processes and enhance the growth of this beautiful town. If your interest has been piqued to explore serving on a board, committee or in another volunteer capacity but would like more information, try attending some of the committee meetings to determine where you see your best fit. You can also contact each respective city department or contact me.
Darrin Tangeman is City Manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s Chief Administrative Officer before coming to Woodland Park. With questions and feedback, contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.