By DARRIN TANGEMAN
With the weather warming up and longer daylight the Woodland Park community has been bustling with activities, events and visitors. Woodland Park is a great place to live, work, and to do business. The businesses, Downtown Development Authority, Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and the Woodland Park Main Street Program have, and continue to, work hard to build a strong business climate here. We are always seeking to enhance our business climate are we are now looking forward to bring an additional resource to help further enhance business in Woodland Park and Teller County in the fall of this year.
You may be familiar with the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center. The SBDC assists small business with educationally-based programming, free one-on-one consulting in all areas of business expertise and free or low-cost workshops. Collaborations across the region and state allow the SBDC and its small business clients to access resources, scholarships, and up-to-date information on local and global business.
The SBDC’s program series includes a number of tracks to help businesses focus on specific areas of need, such as financial, start-up, marketing, courses for creatives and strategic planning. In addition, the SBDC can cater to and create support for local business needs through workshops and consulting. You may recall that the SBDC was able to reach a number of businesses and provide specialized support after the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire.
Having a local office will allow the SBDC to work with clients and utilize local experts that both know the local area and are trusted by business owners. In preparation for coming to Woodland Park, the SBDC plans to lease the City of Woodland Park’s Centennial Trailhead Visitors Center space located at the corner of Midland Avenue and Walnut Street. Vectra Bank has stepped in as a corporate sponsor for the local SBDC efforts, and other sponsorships are being considered. Sponsorship is an opportunity to be involved in this important business enhancement effort by the SBDC.
The City of Woodland Park and the SBDC will be reaching out to the business community, the Downtown Development Authority, Woodland Park Main Street, and other interested stakeholders to host a series of roundtables or focus groups. The intent of these efforts is to help the SBDC determine which workshops and types of consulting to bring to Woodland Park first and help the City to identify areas to enhance the local business environment.
Enhancing the local business environment provides more consumer options for Woodland Park’s local residents and visitors. Whether retail, service or entertainment, having more options creates consumer convenience and strengthens the local economy. If you are interested in being part of these upcoming local business enhancement efforts, please stay tuned for details as they become available. We look forward to meeting and receiving input from our local business community and ultimately making it easier to do business in Woodland Park.
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s Chief Administrative Officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.