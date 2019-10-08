Wildlife is integral to our community. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is highly regarded and is one of the most respected wildlife management agencies across the country. CPW manages our state’s wildlife population which are categorized in various game management units, including elk, bear, deer and lions, each unit with boundaries unique to its associated wildlife species.
Over the past few months the Woodland Park City Council-appointed Deer Management Task Force committed significant time and energy into researching viable options for managing the mule deer population within the Woodland Park city limits.
Former council member Carrol Harvey volunteered to serve as council coordinator for the task force, providing direction and resources, participating in meetings, and serving as the conduit for sub-committee communications. Ms. Harvey’s dedication to this project enabled the task force to take on this large undertaking while also managing the responsibilities of two sub-committees to accomplish work-intensive projects in a short period of time. The task force’s culminating work product was intended to bring forth comprehensive and well-researched effective strategies and information for city council consideration. With Ms. Harvey’s leadership and the incredible work of the task force, the City has laid an important foundation for improving the safety and security of our community in the future.
The task force was composed of many interested, hard-working and compassionate individuals, all with great passion for the health and well-being of mule deer in and outside of city limits. In addition to the work products presented on Sept. 19, city council also heard public comment as part of its discussion and consideration. Council’s discussion revolved around possible road signage to increase motorist awareness, along with education-based solutions as possible starting points for the local mule-deer herd management efforts. In considering other options, including a well-vetted, safe, and comprehensive harvest plan, the council indicated a need for further study of the plan, which could be considered next year. This should allow the City to capture data and analyze the effectiveness of the awareness and education options presented by the education sub-committee.
Part of the discussion revolved around chronic wasting disease in the local mule deer population. As the local herd management experts, CPW works throughout Colorado to respond to this infectious disease which is particularly prevalent in some regions. CPW’s Data Analysis Unit Rampart D-50 includes four Game Management Units (59, 591, 511 and 512) and the City of Woodland Park is part of Unit 59. Since mule deer migrate within a radius of approximately 150 miles or more, chronic wasting disease is measured for an entire DAU rather than only focusing on individual Game Management Units. CPW has an extensive Colorado Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan published in December 2018, which can be accessed on their website at: cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/ResearchCWD.aspx.
Testing for chronic wasting disease has long been regulated by CPW with both voluntary and mandatory testing conducted over the years. The testing is typically performed when hunters harvest a mule deer. There was a question posed on Sept. 19 as to whether any mule deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease within the city limits. The answer was quite simply “no”; since hunting is not currently allowed in the city limits, no harvested deer would be available for testing. Therefore the wildlife experts rely on the collective analysis of all Game Management Units within each DAU to determine the incidence of chronic wasting disease within the unit.
The discussions around managing the local mule deer population will certainly continue over the next few years with implementation of several of the most viable and effective educational solutions and further consideration of the comprehensive harvest plan in the future. Woodland Park is fortunate to have many interested residents and stakeholders who will come together to work toward new and ongoing initiatives. Please enjoy a safe fall season.
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.