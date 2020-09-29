Evan Cisneros made Woodland Park High School history on Sept. 21 when he qualified for the Class 4A state golf tournament for a third consecutive year.
Cisneros, a senior, fired a 9-over par 81 at Desert Hawk in Pueblo to secure his return trip to the state tournament. By doing so, he became the first golfer in school history to qualify for the state tournament three times.
“There was a lot of pressure at regionals, especially being a senior,” Cisneros said. “Now, I’m looking forward to doing well at state and not being nervous.”
This year’s 4A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 5-6 at The Country Club of Colorado near the Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Cisneros is putting in a lot of practice, and playing several rounds at various area courses leading up to the state tournament. He hopes to get in a round at TCCC on Sunday.
Cisneros will be the lone Woodland Park representative.
“I’ve played (TCCC) a few times,” Cisneros said. “I have to stay out of trouble off the tee and make some putts.”
Woodland Park coach Brian Gustafson believes Cisneros can score well in the state tournament.
“The impressive thing about Evan is that he’s had a lot of development from the first time he went to state as a sophomore to his senior year,” Gustafson said. “It says a lot about his character and how he’s handled things. I know he will have things tuned up well for the state tournament.”
Cisneros was Woodland Park’s most consistent golfer this season. He finished tied for seventh at regionals. Falcon’s Reece Knox won with a 69.
The top 20 golfers at regionals qualified. The cut was 93. Woodland Park golfers scoring just outside the cut were Derek Eckhardt (97), Matthew Lecky (98) and Tanner McAfee (101).
On Sept. 23, Woodland Park finished second as a team in its own tournament — the Panther Invitational — held at Shining Mountain. Woodland Park scored 260 to Coronado’s 254.
Cisneros was second in the Panther Invitational with a 78, one stroke behind Coronado’s Noah Keller.
Lecky was fourth (87), followed by McAfee (8th, 96) and Ethan Horton (11th, 98).
The Colorado Springs City Championship will be held Sept. 30 at Plumb Creek in Castle Rock.
“Evan seems to rise to the challenge playing against good players,” Gustafson said.