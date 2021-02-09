Vaccines, who got them, who didn’t and where are they, are hot topics these days. To help others navigate the maze of signing up, Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls called for a volunteer.
“It’s hard and confusing for a lot of the seniors,” said Portia Isaacson, who answered the call. “The reason I volunteered is that I was struggling trying to find where to go, what to do.”
So she learned, listened, researched and discovered how to help others. “I was on several portals, UCHealth, Optum, Centura, and I called Peak Vista,” she said.
Isaacson scored with Peak Vista whose representative called her, made an appointment and today she is among the vaccinated.
“You talk to a real person at Peak Vista,” she said.
Isaacson’s work gets rave reviews from Pastor Darlene Avery. “Portia is phenomenal,” Avery said. “She listens to every news broadcast, looks at every web page.”
In fact, Isaacson has achieved a kind of vaccine fame. “It’s interesting how it’s unfolding; she’s had calls from El Paso, Teller and Park counties.”
Isaacson’s services are advertised in the church bulletin and she has offered to have people call her at 858-775- 3837 if they need help with scheduling a vaccine.