Over the past few decades, Bob and Sandy Patchell have ensured their legacy for Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls.
From hosting prayer groups and Bible studies in their home, to managing construction projects, the Patchells have dedicated a good part of their lives to the church. While she played in the bell choir, he served as an usher during Sunday services.
If there was a need, the Patchells raised their hands.
In 2007, when the church took over the deed to the Sallie Bush Community Building, Bob Patchell led the remodeling project for Ute Pass Community Association II, whose director was Sunde King.
Today, “Sallie Bush” is a community center, a place where residents gather for local events or performances during the Green Box Arts Festival.
On Dec. 26, the congregation honored the couple with a ceremony to dedicate the Robert and Sandra Patchell Hall. The hall is the church entryway, a place where people chat before and after the service.
“This hall wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the dedication of Bob and Sandy for all the years of helping us, from leading prayer to creating beautiful and wonderful features,” said Jeff Chapman, who led the ceremony with Pastor Darlene Avery, who blessed the new hall. “You are part of everything, the brain trust of this church.”
Chapman was referring to Bob’s knowledge, meaning he knows where everything is.
Chapman was emotional while praising the work of his friends. “There were several years when Bob and I ushered together,” he said. “I cherish those times.”
In response Bob Patchell stood and said, “I’m kind of dumbfounded … and that’s the end of it.”
But then he introduced his daughters, Deborah Bornholdt and Dawn Viola, who with their parents chatted with members of the congregation after the ceremony. Bob talked about various construction projects and noted a particular milestone: “We were married right out of high school,” he said.
Two days after the ceremony, in a phone conversation with The Courier, Bob revived memories of the Sallie Bush project. “On Nov. 4, 2018, I received a certificate of thanks for overseeing $500,000 worth of renovations and repairs for Sallie Bush,” he said. “I’ve still got some things to do over there.”
While he worked for years for the local utility company in Woodland Park, Bob is most proud of his construction jobs, including the couple’s house in Cascade. “I built our house from scratch,” he said.
In addition to helping the church, Bob served the community as chief of the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District.
Remarking on the Patchells’ legacy of service, Pastor Avery, highlighted some of the bigger projects. “It’s hard to name everything Bob and Sandy have done for the Ute Pass community. From Church in the Wildwood to the Sallie Bush Community Building to the pavilion in the park in Cascade,” she said. “Their commitment and efforts have supported the Ute Pass Community and established connections that will last for generations.”
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only