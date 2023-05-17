Chronic Wasting Disease (also known as CWD) is a disease that affects the brain of hooved animals such as deer, elk, moose, etc. It is a contagious, incurable disease and it is 100% fatal, meaning the animal will die from it.

Animals that become infected with CWD usually become very thin, behave differently, lose bodily function and die. Studies have shown that the disease can possibly show a risk to monkeys. Meaning that it is possible for other animals to get sick from it.

So far, there have been no reported cases of humans contracting the disease. However, the Center for Disease Control still encourages those who eat wild game to be cautious. The disease does not seem to naturally infect cattle or domestic animals.

Animals can get infected by a variety of different means including coming into contact with saliva, feces, blood, or urine of an infected animal. It can also be transmitted by direct or indirect contact with contaminated soil, food, or water. The disease can spread quickly, and it is believed that it has the ability to remain in the environment for a long time. Even after the infected animal has died.

As of June 2022, Chronic Wasting Disease has been reported in free-ranging deer and elk herds in 29 continental U.S. states. There have even been reports in Canada, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and South Korea. It has also been reported in farmed deer and elk. The very first occurrence of CWD was identified in captive deer in a Colorado research facility back in the 1960s. It was then found in wild deer populations in the 1980s.

Chronic wasting disease is prevalent in Colorado’s wild game populations. Colorado Parks and Wildlife last reported in April of 2022 that CWD was detected in 40 of 54 deer herds, 17 of 42 elk herds, and two of nine moose herds. Even though it is not certain as to whether or not humans can contract CWD, the CDC recommends that people get their meat tested before consuming it. CPW requires mandatory submission for testing for all deer harvested in specific hunt codes.

