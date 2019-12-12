In celebration of the upcoming Christmas holiday, two special Christmas worship services will be held at Mountain View United Methodist Church.
On Sunday, Dec. 22, the church will host its Christmas Hymn Sing service during worship at 10:30 a.m. Most of the service will be spent in song, said Pastor Michael Gore.
“We’ll spend the service singing those old, familiar carols people love so much. So many people, whether they’re active in church or not, know the carols. They tell the story of Jesus’ birth so well, are known by so many and loved by all,” Gore said.
On Tuesday, Dec. 24, MVUMC will host its Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. The service begins with the lighting of the advent candles and includes readings, hymn singing and carol singing.
“It’s one of our most beautiful services, and is, frankly, my favorite service all year,” Gore said.
“I just absolutely love the Christmas season in particular. That’s where our story begins, really. The four Sundays prior to Christmas, Advent, is a season of preparation as we remember the prophecies that told of (Jesus’) coming. … Then we come to Christmas and celebrate the birth of him who we as Christians believe is God on Earth.”
The services follow the church’s annual Christmas Cantata, held Sunday, Dec. 15. “The Winter Rose” was performed by the church’s Chancel Choir and instrumental musicians under the direction of Cherese Bennett. It is one of two cantatas put on by the church each year, the other being the Easter Cantata.
Mountain View United Methodist Church is located at 1101 Rampart Range Road in Woodland Park (80863). Learn more at mt-viewumc.org.