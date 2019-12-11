The congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a Christmas Creche reception Saturday, Dec. 14 that features artistic Nativity scenes from all over the world.
“This event is a nice way to immerse yourself into the holiday season,” said Joy Ward, a member of the church.
The Christmas Creche is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church, located at 785 Apache Trail, Woodland Park (80863). The event, which is free and open to the public, also features entertainment and refreshments.
The reception is part of the 2019 Light the World Campaign sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with information available at the hashtag #lighttheworld 2019.
“The church every year puts on a campaign to encourage people to do service and things that make other people feel good,” Ward said. “Hopefully, that will last throughout the year.”
The campaign includes a 25-day calendar with suggestions for doing good things during the holiday season.