Free speech is under attack in America like never before.

All Americans, but most especially Christians, must stand united in defense of this sacred and unalienable right. Our Founders gave it first place for good reason. Freedom of speech is essential to the pursuit of happiness and self-governance.

Self-expression is by God’s design a fundamental aspect of who we are as people. Freedom to express oneself is essential to happiness and fulfillment. The Bible says mankind is made in God’s image and likeness (Genesis 1:26-27). God’s first act was to speak (Genesis 1:3). Our words also express our hearts and minds, and therefore reflect who we are as people. As Jesus said, “Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks (Matthew 12:34).”

As Christ’s followers, we are commanded to preach the gospel, teach all nations, and be His witnesses (Mark 16:15-17, Matthew 28:19-20; Acts 1:8). So, the spread of the greatest news ever told (God’s gift of eternal life in Jesus Christ) depends on speech.

As William Federer often says, “The most important thing is to preach the gospel. The second most important thing is to preserve the freedom to do the most important thing.”

The erosion of free speech rights under American institutions increasingly hostile to the Church is truly alarming. Joe Biden and the Democrat Party have attacked fundamental beliefs at the core of Christianity, including the sanctity of life and biblically defined marriage, along with free speech.

The Biden administration actually created a “Disinformation Governance Board” seeking to police speech in this nation. It rightfully come under attack as unconstitutional and grossly chilling. According to Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, the Department of Homeland Security would have used the board to “respond to matters the government unilaterally determines to be mis-, dis- or mal-information,” and planned “to coordinate efforts to leverage ties with social media platforms to enable the removal of user content.” In other words, leftist bureaucrats and woke corporations would work together to decide what information is appropriate for public consumption. The Disinformation Governance Board has been leveraged against critics of the regime in general and Christians in particular.

Jesus did not shy away from confronting error, and was attacked because He spoke the truth, exposed lies and set people free. Those whose earthly power was threatened Christ’s message sought to suppress the Truth (John 14:6) so they could continue control the masses — condemning themselves.

In John 3:19, Jesus said, “this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.”

So it is today. The organizations that support limiting free speech are all closely aligned with the Democrat Party— the education establishment, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, LGBT groups, abortion businesses, and many others. These same groups (and that same political party) also oppose other biblical ideals like the sanctity of life, the nuclear family and equality under the law.

Darkness can never defeat truth in a fair and open fight. That’s why these purveyors of leftist deception must rely on censorship. The leftist ruling powers of today are trying to overturn Americans’ unalienable constitutional rights and pervert not only the deeply Christian heritage of this nation, but also the design of humanity itself.

We must fight for freedom of speech and religion. We must fight now, and fight with all our might. There can be no compromise and there can be no surrender. This hill is the last hill left and, make no mistake, it is worth dying on. As the Apostle Paul commanded the believers in Galatia, “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage” (Galatians 5:1).

Richard Harris is the executive director of Truth & Liberty Coalition, a 501©(4) nonprofit organization based in Woodland Park. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government.