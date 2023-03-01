On the heels of criticism over a controversial post in January from his personal Twitter account comes another development involving 2016 Pro Football Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy.

Dungy has pulled out of his longtime role as a headline speaker at Charis Bible College’s Men’s Advance Conference, which runs March 9-11 at the campus in Woodland Park.

Dungy was among several presenters, including Charis founder Andrew Wommack, featured in initial advertisements promoting the annual conference.

But his name, photo and all references to any appearance by Dungy since have been removed.

Another famous sports broadcaster who also usually keynotes the Charis weekend retreat that focuses on deepening men’s Christian faith also is absent from the 2023 schedule.

James “J.B.” Brown, a special correspondent for CBS News and host of the network’s NFL pre-game show, “The NFL Today,” apparently also will not address attendees at this year’s event, as he has in years past.

Both Dungy and Brown have spoken publicly of their Christian faith. And Dungy has authored 33 motivational and advice books, including The New York Times bestselling “Quiet Strength: The Principles, Practices, and Priorities of a Winning Life,” as well as children's books.

Wommack's “stance on homosexuality” is what led Dungy and Brown to withdraw, according to a letter Wommack sent a few weeks ago to people who have signed up to attend.

Neither NBC Sports nor CBS Sports media departments replied to inquiries about scheduling for Dungy and Brown related to why each will not appear at this year’s Christian conference in Colorado.

Dungy, former Indianapolis Colts champion head coach who two weeks ago served as an analyst for the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show, retweeted what was defined as an anti-gender post about schools providing litter boxes for students who identify as cats.

Dungy's post was in response to a proposed Mississippi bill that would require boys’ bathrooms in the state to have menstrual products.

In his tweet, which has since been deleted, Dungy wrote, “That’s nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

Some Republican politicians began speaking about litter boxes in classrooms last year and pointed to Jefferson County School District R-1 in Colorado.

District officials confirmed that litter boxes were present in classrooms but not for children who might dress or act like animals such as cats as part of the "furry" movement.

Instead, they were intended to be available in the case of an active shooter, so that children who had to be confined to a classroom for an extended period of time could relieve themselves, if necessary, in a litter box.

Dungy later apologized twice on Twitter, after online criticism mounted, saying he responded “in the wrong way,” adding: “As a Christian I should speak in love and in ways that are caring and helpful. I failed to do that and I am deeply sorry.”

In his second apology on Twitter, Dungy wrote, “As a Christian, I want to be a force for love to everyone. A force for healing and reconciliation, not for animosity.”

Dungy spoke to The Gazette and other local media when he was in town for the 2020 Men’s Conference at Charis Bible College, just prior to the onset of the pandemic.

At the last minute three years ago, the conference was switched to livestream instead of live audience, and speakers such as Dungy appeared on video from Charis' recording studio in Woodland Park.

In his 14th season as an analyst on NBC’s “Football Night in America,” Dungy at times mentions his Christian faith on air, which he said in the 2020 interview that it hasn’t been censored by the network but has been criticized by the public.

“There are people who don’t think Christianity specifically, but religion at all, should be involved in the information we give. I just don’t believe that,” he said. “… You are Christian wherever you go. You can change jobs, but what you can’t change is who you are as a person.”

Now, NBC Sports said publicly that it did not support or condone the views in Dungy's tweet from last month and “made that clear to Tony,” in a statement the division issued to NBC News.

The company supports LGBTQ+ rights, the statement said.

Andrew Wommack, who founded his evangelical Christian organization Andrew Wommack Ministries in 1978 and started Charis Bible College in 1994, publicly opposes same-sex relationships, transgenderism and other LGBTQ+ issues, saying they are contrary to biblical teachings.

In his online broadcast, "The Gospel Truth," Wommack said in an episode focusing on a Christian worldview toward social issues that it is his right and the right of others to not promote the homosexuality and related aspects "that are completely contrary to Scripture" and "so damaging to a person."

NBC News said publicly that it found at least a dozen tweets from Dungy’s account, from 2012 to 2022, that were critical of same-sex marriage, homosexuality and the LGBTQ+ “lifestyle.”