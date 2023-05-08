Colorado Springs Christian School Woodland Park Campus held its annual “Evening of the Arts” April 28. The evening showcased 2,000 works of art created by K-8 students.

In collaboration, the students crafted a set of wings composed of handmade feathers, a piece that offered visitors a chance to take photographs. For a second collective piece, the students created a wall tapestry, made from strips of cloth woven through flexible fencing.

The middle-school students painted a mural on a wall of the cafeteria of a mountain scene with flowers in the foreground. Each student decorated a balloon, with a photo of themselves hanging onto it.

The students celebrated their art with a festival April 28, with musical performance by the school band. Performances included the flute trio from the Colorado Springs campus along with songs from all grades.

The artists are the students of Melanie Havnaer.