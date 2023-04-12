After a long gardening season last year, I knew I needed to make some changes.

I finished the season burnt out, exhausted, and disconnected from fun and creativity.

I enjoyed how grounding gardening work is, the connection and collaboration with clients, being in nature, problem-solving, seeing new gardens and learning.

I didn’t enjoy the heat, the repetitive nature of the work, the lack of connection with some clients, feeling physically drained from the labor and working by myself.

Late last year, I had an idea about how I could change my gardening work so it worked better for me.

I would stop doing gardening maintenance work, which was mostly draining. Instead, I would only do garden design and problem-solving consultations and gardening mentoring sessions where I would teach clients as we worked together in their gardens.

This new scope of work would use my strengths and shift the balance to the aspects of the work to things that energize me and that I need to feel good — connection, creativity, time in nature, flexibility, learning, sharing what I know, and novelty.

But this idea meant finding all new clients.

Fear quickly took over.

Why would I give up clients who liked me and what I was currently offering them? What if I couldn’t find clients to work with me in this new way?

I decided to stick with the status quo and put together a team of gardeners to help me, which I thought would make it more enjoyable.

I devoted countless hours to figuring out how to make this version of gardening work become a reality.

I didn’t pause to ask myself what was draining and what was energizing about this approach.

If I had, I would have quickly realized most of it was draining.

Despite my effort, it became clear managing other gardeners wasn’t going to work out.

The last few months of plotting and planning reminded me of the importance of noticing what energizes and what drains you — and taking note of the balance — as you make decisions.

Instead of letting fear decide what direction to take, I could have paused and asked myself these questions.

What aspects of each path energize me and what aspects drain me?

Which path is more energizing overall?

Where am I heading?

Can I see myself doing this for the next five or 10 years?

When I’m honest with myself about what works and what doesn’t work for me, I can make more informed choices.

In five years, I can’t see myself running a gardening business where I manage others. That’s not the direction I want to move in. Whatever type of gardening work I do, it’s only a small part of the work I see myself doing. Gardening work needs to fit into the other parts of my work and life, not the other way around.

