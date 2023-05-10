Sparrows are a difficult group nicknamed LBJs, aka little brown jobs. Most are indeed small and brown and look similar. A closer inspection with binoculars reveals key features to secure the ID. The chipping sparrow has a reddish crown with a white line then black line below, a unique head pattern shared by no other sparrow. On juvenile birds this feature is lacking, replaced by fine dark streaks on the crown. Juveniles begin to appear in August. Chipping sparrows arrive in Teller County in mid-April and tend to leave our area by mid-October.

Sparrows are a large group of birds that are typically found on or near the ground and have cone-shaped beaks that are ideal for cracking open seeds, their favorite food item. A key feature to look for on sparrows is the presence or absence of streaking on the chest. Their facial patterns and unique songs are a big help in identifying the species. Other sparrows likely to be seen in Teller County include vesper, song, Lincoln’s and white-crowned and also the dark-eyed junco.

While chipping sparrows have the typical brownish body, a key identifying feature is their gray rump, more readily seen in flight. Note that all other local sparrows have a brown rump. They lack any chest streaking but do have a pair of white wing bars. The song of the chipping sparrow is a monotonous extended trill that sounds more like an insect. All sparrows emit short chipping calls, but the chips of the chipping sparrow are heard more often, so the name fits them.

While migrating they gather in flocks, sometimes large and with other sparrows. Seeds and insects are the staple of their diet. Chipping sparrows live in a variety of habitats, including conifer and aspen forest, forest edges, shrublands and riparian woodlands. They also do well around people in urban areas, farms and ranches where they often visit feeders. During migration they also turn up in open weedy and grassy areas. Chippies prefer ponderosa pine woodland, which is why I see them pretty regularly around my yard in Woodland Park.

Notable reports in April from Woodland Park Yard Area. FOS = First of Season for returning migrants.

Turkey vulture- FOS on April 6

Mourning dove- a few sightings, singing, FOS on April 13 — Broad-tailed Hummingbird- FOS on April 29

Williamson’s sapsucker and downy woodpecker- a few sightings

Red-naped sapsucker- a few sightings, FOS on April 12

Tree swallow- FOS on April 15 — vilot-green swallow- FOS on May 2

Western bluebird- small flocks around some of the time, singing

Ruby-crowned Kknglet- FOS on April 12, singing on May 2 — Red-breasted nuthatch and black-capped chickadee- a couple sightings

Yellow-rumped warbler- FOS on May 2, singing

Black-headed grosbeak- local FOS report on April 26

Chipping sparrow- FOS on April 18, singing on April 25

Dark-eyed junco subspecies: White-winged- last seen on April 7; Oregon- last seen on April 10; pink-sided- last seen on April 16; slate-colored- last seen on April 25

Brown-headed cowbird- FOS on April 24, singing

Common grackle- one FOS on April 24

Cassin’s finch- a few around most of the time, 8 on April 18

Evening grosbeak and pine siskin- a few around most of the time

Red crossbill- small flocks around most of the time, 16 on April 2 and 3

Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University. He is author of the book Mountain Birds of Teller County and creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. His betterbirdwatching.com website features a Teller County Bird Checklist and Blog. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.