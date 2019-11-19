Chief Seattle of the Duwamish tribe

The following is part of an 1855 letter to President Franklin Pierce attributed to Chief Si’ahl, aka Chief “Seattle,” of the Duwamish and Suquamish tribes near Puget Sound. His words were in response to the American Government’s land treaty to buy the native lands proposed by Isaac Ingalls Stevens, governor of Washington Territory. It is regarded as a plea for Native American rights. Note: The city of Seattle was named for the chief. Read more about the chief and his oration in the National Archives online.
The Great Chief in Washington sends word that he wishes to buy our land. The Great Chief also sends us words of friendship and good will. This is kind of him, since we know he has little need of our friendship in return. But we will consider your offer, for we know if we do not so the white man may come with guns and take our land.
How can you buy or sell the sky — the warmth of the land? The idea is strange to us. Yet we do not own the freshness of the air or the sparkle of the water. How can you buy them from us? We will decide in our time. Every part of this earth is sacred to my people. Every shining pine needle, every sandy shore, every mist in the dark woods, every clearing, and every humming insect is holy in the memory and experience of my people.
We know that the white man does not understand our ways. One portion of land is the same to him as the next, for he is a stranger who comes in the night and takes from the land whatever he needs. The earth is not his brother, but his enemy, and when he has conquered it, he moves on. He leaves his father’s graves and his children’s birthright is forgotten.
If I decide to accept, I will make one condition. The white man must treat the beasts of this land as his brothers. I am a savage and I do not understand any other way. I have seen thousands of rotting buffaloes on the prairie left by the white man who shot them from a passing train. I am a savage and do not understand how the smoking iron horse can be more important than the buffalo that we kill only to stay alive. What is man without the beasts? If all the beasts were gone, men would die from great loneliness of spirit, for whatever happens to the beast also happens to the man.
Will you teach your children what we have taught our children? That the earth is our Mother. All things are connected. Whatever befalls the earth befalls the sons of the earth.
One thing we know that the white man may one day discover. Our God is the same God. You may think that you own him as you wish to own our land, but you cannot. He is the Body of man, and his compassion is equal for the Redman and the white. This earth is precious to him, and to harm the earth is to heap contempt on its Creator. The whites, too, shall pass — perhaps sooner than other tribes. Continue to contaminate your bed, and you will one night suffocate in your own waste. When the buffalo are all slaughtered, the wild horses all tamed, what will happen when the secret corners of the forest are heavy with the scent of many men? Where will the thicket be? Gone. Where will the eagle be? Gone. The end of living and the beginning of survival.
Mike Winters is a resident of Florissant.