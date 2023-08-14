With monthly community engagement meetings, Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler is getting acquainted with the public while introducing himself and his policies.

Last week, he unveiled a strategic plan that focuses on outreach to the community, with the goal of gaining trust and legitimacy while, at the same time, reducing crime.

“This is a roadmap for where we are taking the department, which any agency worth its salt, and I assert we are, should,” he said. “The plan is a snapshot of what you can expect to see as our priorities and that our vision and the community’s vision align.”

Deisler introduced his administrative staff, Lt. Krystin Arseneau and Lt. Jeff Sanchez, whose duties include helping the department engage with the community.

Deisler joined the department after a shakeup in 2021 when the chief and two officers were let go by the city.

Deisler’s goals include emphasizing the agency’s integrity and transparency, developing solid policies, and providing oversight through supervision and leadership commitment.

By the end of December, Deisler expects to equip officers with portable laptops to make incident reporting more efficient. In addition, officers will wear new body-worn cameras with technology updates along with replacing portable radios.

The strategic plan includes enhancing education and training.

“We have been trusted to give the staff the skills they need to be successful,” he said.

On a good-news note, Deisler’s goal is to offer competitive salaries and benefits to stop the leakage of officers leaving the department over salary concerns. As word spreads, the department is receiving more applications, he said. “We want to change our target applicant, to retirees and young people who are tired of the rat race.”

Since August of last year, Deisler reported that the department had improved relations with other law enforcement agencies, including the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Cripple Creek Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

“We want to replace bonds that were torn apart a few years ago,” he said.

Along with a policy overview, Deisler has initiated a peer support team with a focus on officers’ mental health, as part of the goal of enhancing safety and wellness.

The goals and community engagement forums are parts of building a legacy.

“I want my legacy to be that I left the department better than I found it,” he said.