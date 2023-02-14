Perhaps you’ve noticed that egg prices are a bit up this year. But for me and others in our community who actually own chickens, these prices have been somewhat blunted. Of course, there are other considerations.

For starters, all the time and money we spend at Tractor Supply.

For those unfamiliar with the joys of raising chickens in Woodland Park, such a journey likely begins with a visit to this local establishment in mid-spring. And it begins innocently enough. If you are ever feeling down that time of year, I suggest a visit during “Chick Days,” which despite its name, actually goes on for weeks. Everyone walking through the doors that time of year is instantly hit with the beautiful sound of hundreds of baby chicks peeping at one another and anyone else that will listen under their bright warm and metallic lights. There is, in my mind, no more perfect sound.

And so with a bunch of chicks in a box and a 40-pound bag of starter chicken feed, we began our happy, if not somewhat naive journey as mountain chicken owners.

And they are cute — really cute — for the first month. That is until they seem to grow up almost overnight, becoming something quite different than the little peeping creations we remembered. While their foolishness was hidden under soft fluff in the baby chick phase, they quickly grew up, developing almost dinosaur-like qualities. Little claws are replaced by larger, almost dangerous ones. Peeps become clucks. And their first little home in an Amazon box in our sunroom quickly gets outgrown and replaced with a bonafide coop, smells and all.

Chicken owners must learn to take on various, often unexpected roles. Obviously a caretaker, because even the brightest chicken has the common sense of a dim-witted turtle. And then there is playing referee. Especially if you have a brood without a rooster to rule over things. The girls fight constantly about the silliest things.

And of course one has to be a protector. One example comes to mind. Late one night I was woken in my bed to the sound of chicken wire being clumsily moved outside. I reached over to grab my flashlight and peered out of the window at the chicken pen. I could see nothing but mountain blackness. So I roused my sister and together we crept up the stairs to see what was happening. After slipping on our shoes, we opened the door and walked onto the deck above the chicken pen. A few moments later, a bear (friendly enough, but still a bear) looked up at us as bears do. He walked away still hungry. The chickens were safe.

Are egg prices high? Yes.

Do our chickens lay enough eggs over our long and cold winters? Hardly.

Owning chickens has been nothing like I expected, and yet as is often in life, the unexpectedness of the journey is something I wouldn’t have any other way.

If you have any questions or column ideas, please email them to Courier Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com and they will be forwarded to the columnist. Ruth Wiseman, a Merit Academy freshman, is a Woodland Park native.