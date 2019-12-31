With her infectious laugh, Mary Scott faces rounds of chemotherapy with humor and gratitude for UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
“I was so excited when UCHealth brought chemotherapy to Woodland Park, I just couldn’t contain myself,” said Scott, speaking during her treatment at the hospital.
Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, Scott, 56, endured radiation, surgery and chemotherapy at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where she and her husband, David, lived at the time.
Four years later, soft tissue sarcoma showed up around her collar bone, which physicians said was the result of the earlier radiation treatments. After surgery, which was intended to stop the cancer from spreading, Scott hoped the ordeal would be over. At that time, the Scotts lived near Ogden, Utah and the treatment was at a hospital in Salt Lake City.
Today, the couple lives in Divide and recent tests revealed that cancer had metastasized in her spine. Scott’s physician, Uchenna Njiaju, MD, at UCHealth Memorial Central, began treatment with medication followed by chemotherapy in Colorado Springs.
Last month, Njiaju transferred the treatments for Scott from Memorial to PPRH, where she was the first patient to receive chemotherapy in Woodland Park.
“She is an awesome doctor,” Scott said. “I’m feeling great throughout this treatment, and have had very little side effects.”
Scott still has her hair, and on the day of her treatment at the end of December she looked stylish with a blue scarf tied fashionably over her short hair and draping down from the shoulders. “I like scarves better than the wig,” she said.
Her treatments at PPRH take about an hour and a half, a relief from what she calls “a seven-hour ordeal,” once a week for three weeks at Memorial Central. “We’d have to leave the house in time to get there on time and worry about traffic because you can’t always tell,” she said. “So this is a godsend not to have to go through all that. But I was grateful that Memorial Central was there.”
Another bonus to the treatment plan in Woodland Park is that she is able to drive herself to the hospital. “My husband has been great, but it gets to the point where it’s not always about us, the patients, because the caregivers go through a lot, too,” she said. “So being treated here helps with relationships and to be able to get the load off. And I get to drive myself home, too!”
Scott relies on faith in God to help her through the treatments. “My husband and I pray together every day,” she said. “My whole attitude is different this time. I can take walks with my husband.”
The Scotts have two adult children, Kristie, 31, and Brandon, 27.
Scott will continue chemotherapy treatments until Jan. 15. “Then we’ll take it from there,” she said.