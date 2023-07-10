When Chef Barry S. Dakake and his business partner, Yassine Lyoubi, hit town in December, a culinary gusher will erupt in Cripple Creek. The partners have signed a contract with Full House Resorts to open a restaurant in the Chamonix Hotel and Casino.

The two bring a Las Vegas\East Coast vibe to Cripple Creek. Enthusiastic, energetic, quick, warm and in sync, Dakake and Lyoubi plan a grand opening with the culinary team from their Las Vegas restaurant in the Circa Hotel, Barry’s Prime Downtown Dining.

For now, Dakake and Lyoubi are lining up the purveyors of meat, fish and produce.

“We’re going to have a pretty exciting food and cocktail menu with tableside cooking in the dining room,” Dakake said.

Lyoubi handles the operations and financial sides of the partnership.

In jumping into the Cripple Creek gustatory adventure, the two took a gamble, betting the odds for a small town, somewhat remote, in the Colorado mountains.

The idea began with an invitation from a customer, Dan Lee, chief executive officer and president of Full House, which also owns Bronco Billy’s Hotel and Casino in Cripple Creek.

“We know Dan; he came into the restaurant a couple times, says he’s doing this project in Cripple Creek,” Dakake said. “The only time I ever heard of Cripple Creek was in a song.”

Intrigued, the two agreed to do the research.

“We came here – there was nothin’ here yet. We looked at each other and said, ‘What the heck?’ Dakake said. “But Dan is a visionary and I believe in him – and after meeting Baxter, we said ‘let’s do this.’ We got a shot here.”

Baxter Lee is the general manager of Bronco Billy’s and the Chamonix; the two Lees are not related.

For Dakake, the Cripple Creek venture in the mountains is another notch in a career that took off after he earned a culinary degree from the Rhode Island School of Design.

In a career ascent that began with a training gig with Chef Charlie Palmer at the Aureole restaurant in New York City, Dakake endured the hard knocks.

“I hated it; it was like boot camp, the Marine Corps,” he said. “They push you to your limits because you’re young. They want to break you because if they don’t break you, they make you. So, I made it through six months of hell.”

Back home in Rhode Island, Dakake was hired as chef for the Providence Bruins, the AHL affiliate for the NHL Boston Bruins.

In a dramatic turn, Dakake was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and suffered through chemotherapy/radiation treatments.

Throughout his career, Dakake and Lyoubi go where the opportunities sound enticing. Therefore, when Palmer invited the two to come to Las Vegas to open the Aureole in the Mandalay Bay Hotel, they packed up and moved.

At the time, the hotel was still under construction. Concerned about his health, Dakake asked to be a line cook rather than the head chef.

“But I knew once I got out there, and if I started rollin’, that’s it, I was going to take the city over by storm,” he said.

Within six months, Dakake took on the role of executive sous chef, leading the restaurant to earn several Michelin stars and James Beard Awards.

Lured away by the Palms Hotel and Casino, the partners helped open N9NE Steakhouse where Dakake served as the executive sous chef.

In October 2020, the two opened Barry’s Prime in the Circa Hotel where they met Dan Lee.

“Barry and his team are known for creating restaurants with amazing guest service and equally amazing cuisine,” Lee said, in a press release. “We look forward welcoming our first guests to what we believe will be the most unique casino destination in Colorado.”

The grand opening of the Chamonix is scheduled for Dec. 26. To date, the team has not decided on a name for the restaurant.