The gymnasium at Woodland Park High School is decorated with all things Panthers, including many athletic teams’ championship banners.
And soon a new one will be installed, and it will be the first of its kind for the school and its Cheer program.
There will also be a special place in the school for the two-foot high trophy the Cheer Team captured this month at the state championships in Denver.
Four years ago, the team took fourth-place at the state championships.
Three years ago, they took third place.
Last year, the team advanced to the runner-up position in the state for Class 3A.
You can see from all this momentum where they were heading... This year was the year for the Panthers Cheer Team to become state champions.
With head coach Shaina Lampton and assistant coaches Tory Hartsock and Cheyenne Hellman providing support, the team of 15, including six seniors, performed during a school assembly last week in honor of their Class 3A championship win.
WPHS Principal Kevin Burr kicked off the assembly by asking team co-captain Mia Nickelsburg what the pressure was like for the team this year in pursuing its goal of getting to No. 1.
“Oh my gosh, it’s so scary!” the senior replied. “We start all the way in May and we go until February and it all comes down to two minutes!”
But when all was said and done, Nickelsburg said, the team had won the competition by five whole points.
That two minutes she referred to is the duration of the team’s competition routine, which, explained Lampton is action-packed and highly technical. Worth 100 points total, the routine must include a traditional element, such as using the “Let’s” “Go,” “DUB P” signs crisply and snappily, a two-man stunt, one-legged stunts, twisting stunts, and dance choreography. And through it all the team must take up as much space on the floor as they can.
After Lampton’s explanation and a few demonstrations of gravity-defying stunts, the team performed its full acrobatic routine, with a few alterations, for the entire school body.
Set to heart-thumping music tailored to the Panthers, the feats these young women performed showed their athleticism, and, of course, their spirit.
“I’m just really proud of our team,” said Morgan Gillespie, another of the three senior co-captions of the team.
Assistant Coach Hellman, a 2016 graduate of WPHS, said winning states was the team’s priority this year. “We’ve talked about it all season long.”
Added Lampton, “It’s been a lot of fun. This is the first year we’ve actually clicked as a team, going from individuals to a team, and I’ve seen that change throughout the season in them.
“I’ve expected a lot, and they’ve given a lot.”
It’ll be a tough transition next year, with six of the team members graduating this May, but there are strong athletes coming up the ladder, Lampton said.
“It’s a testament to the new kids coming in how well we’ve performed this year. The two halves (new and returning) have really come together.”
The team will take a few days off for winter break and then continue to train diligently over the next month in preparation for the national championships Jan. 20-21 in Dallas.
Assistant Coach Hartsock said, “This is really a great team. We have a lot of fun together, and it’s been so great watching them come together. We’re just really excited we have a chance to go to nationals.”
The Cheer Team’s enthusiasm is contagious. And this team has the whole community behind them.
Best of luck, girls!
In the words of the cheer team, “Get wild for Woodland, Panthers Nation!”
