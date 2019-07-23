Named Grand Marshals of the 81st Bronc Day Parade in Green Mountain Falls, Charles and Pamela Giraud will share royalty in a black Mercedes convertible Saturday morning.
It’s a fitting tribute to the Girauds who, for several decades, have been among the people watching the parade on Ute Pass Avenue. She’s the one in the grey Stetson hat.
“The Bronc Day committee chose the Girauds to honor them for all the contributions they’ve made to the festival,” said Dick Bratton. “They’ve done fundraising drives and Pamela has been a judge for the parade floats. They were the unanimous choice.”
The fundraisers provide a sustainable source to keep Bronc Day going far into the future. “We’ve built up a reserve to pay vendors and entertainers ahead of the festival,” Pamela said.
“The Girauds have been a wonderful asset to the Bronc Day committee, helping us with the planning for a number of years,” said Margaret Peterson, a member of the committee and town trustee.
Pamela’s family, the Schwends, were among the early 20th-century pioneers from Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma who spent summers in Green Mountain Falls. Pamela jokes about the annual family trek from Tulsa with her parents and four siblings.
Her father, Fred Schwend, spent a week here and there, with the family. “Then he’d come and drive all of us screaming monsters in the station wagon back home to school,” she said.
After renting cabins for several years, the Schwends found the cabin where the Girauds continue to spend summers, a break from the heat in their home in Houston. “Charles and I bought the cabin 25 years ago to keep it in the family. And our son will have it someday,” she said.
Pamela is upfront about her parents. “Mom and Dad really ignored everybody here in town; they had a lot of friends who lived downtown but they didn’t try to get to know the natives,” she said. “But Charles and I felt we should do the opposite.”
As a result, the Girauds have provided bullet-proof vests for the town marshal and the reserve officers who patrol during the parade and festival. As a member of the Bronc Day committee, Pamela was in charge of security and patrol for the parade.
“With Marshal Virgil Hodges, we developed a really good map of the town that shows where the barriers will go,” she said. “We had to raise money to pay off-duty officers. But it’s all fun and worthwhile.”
As things change in life, so, too, do traditions go by the wayside. “The hat had always been to every parade so after Dad died I wore it to every parade,” she said.
Alas! Pamela gave the beloved hat to a nephew who is unable to be in Green Mountain Falls in July. “So the hat will not be at the parade, I’m sorry to say,” she said.
The parade begins at 10 a.m.