By Debbie Kelley
Special from The Gazette
WOODLAND PARK • After being canceled last spring because of the pandemic, “God With Us,” a musical that brings the Bible to life in an original production, again will take the stage at Charis Bible College.
The show will be held 7 p.m. April 2; 1 p.m. April 3; and 3 p.m. on Easter, April 4, at Charis, 800 Gospel Truth Way.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and under. They are available online at GodWithUsMusical.com or by calling 719-635-1111.
The production, written and directed by internationally known Robert and Elizabeth Muren, is set in Rome and narrated by the apostle Peter.
Early Christians, whose faith is put to the test as they are threatened with persecution, the apostle Paul’s imprisonment and stories of keeping the faith and standing strong are spotlighted.
Peter also recounts classic Bible stories, including King David, the story of Ruth and the three young Jewish boys thrown into the flaming furnace in Babylon.
And Peter shares moments from his time with Jesus, lifting up the brokenhearted, healing the sick and bringing hope to believers through perseverance and faith.
“The main message is that God is with us today and loves all people,” Robert Muren said via email.
“In a world that is often hostile to faith in God, every believer can be encouraged and strengthened to maintain their focus on Jesus, and trust in God — despite hardships and the pressure to conform.”
Realistic period clothing and a large screen behind the actors provides a backdrop as well as a 3-D effect with not only scenery but also the actors themselves appearing both on stage and on the screen.
The fast-paced performance provides a spiritual uplift, Muren said.
“The cornerstone of the Christian faith is the resurrection of Christ, where death and the grave were defeated, and a new life is experienced among those who believe,” he said. “For 2,000 years, this new resurrection life has been celebrated, not just as an event in the past, but as a daily reality for believers throughout the year, but especially during Easter.”
Charis presented the first version of the musical in 2014, in the weeks before Christmas.
That resulted in an invitation to the Murens to relocate from Norway, Robert’s native country, to Woodland Park to work at Charis Bible College, said Charis spokeswoman Eileen Quinn.
“Since then, the production has been expanded and improved, and will now be shown for a fifth time this Easter season,” she said.
Performances will be held in the 3,165-seat campus auditorium, the second-largest performing arts venue in the Pikes Peak region.
About 500 to 1,000 guests normally attend each show, Quinn said.
This year’s event will include a new Spring Market with vendor booths that will be open before, during and after the production, featuring cottage-industry Easter gifts, food and mementos.
One-way foot traffic and social distancing will be observed.
Contact the writer: debbie.kelley@gazette.com