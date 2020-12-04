A live Nativity scene, COVID-style, with no contact and in a drive-by format, will start Friday and be offered for three weekends on the campus of Charis Bible College in Woodland Park.
“This was a last-minute event to make the community’s Christmas brighter, since so many events were canceled,” said Eileen Quinn, spokeswoman for Andrew Wommack Ministries, which operates the Bible college.
Visitors will stay in their cars as they drive through the campus, located at One Gospel Truth Way in Woodland Park. Hundreds of decorated trees and Christmas music broadcast outdoors will light the way to the live Nativity scene.
The live Nativity will be on display from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13 and Dec.18-20.
Students, staff and alumni volunteers will portray 10 to 12 characters during the three weekends, Quinn said. The actors will be stationed behind a bank of glass windows and will not come in contact with the public, she said. Motorists will be required to remain in their cars.
The troupe will be staged in front of a cinema-quality LED wall backdrop.
The live Nativity was featured on stage at the end of the ministry's original stage musical presented last December, “The Heart of Christmas.” The event, which had been scheduled again for this month, has been canceled, but a film version of the production will be shown at Gold Hill Theatres in Woodland Park starting Wednesday.
Showings will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2-6, Dec. 9-13 and Dec. 16-20 at the movie theater complex, 615 Midland Ave., in Woodland Park.
The period performance transports the audience back in time to show how the act of receiving a gift changes one family’s lives forever. Christmas carols and seasonal songs are interwoven throughout.
The theater is operating under COVID-19 restrictions, with masks required, social distancing in place and sanitization practices, so seating may be limited. Tickets are being sold at a discounted price of $5 through the movie theater, http://www.goldhilltheatres.com, or 687-3555.
Contact the writer: debbie.kelley@gazette.com