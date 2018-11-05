In anticipation of a growing student population, Charis Bible College added a new auditorium that seats 3,200 people. Dormitories could be the next major step toward accommodating future students.
Woodland Park’s mayor, city manager and other government figures attended the auditorium’s grand opening last week to show their support for the college’s past and future development.
The auditorium is part of a larger building that includes a banquet hall, classrooms, a bookstore and employee offices. Enrolled college students were available to answer the community’s questions. The building has a lodge-like appearance complete with antler chandeliers, a two-story waterfall and glass walls facing Pikes Peak.
The auditorium will be used for class lectures and plays. The auditorium could also be used for high school graduations. In past years, the Woodland Park High School has used the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs for its graduation ceremonies.
Near the auditorium is a five-story parking garage with more than 1,000 parking spaces. The parking garage is scheduled to open in January. Andrew Wommack, founder of Charis Bible College, said new development will include on-campus student housing and maybe a sports stadium. Proposals for student housing are hazy and no construction dates are have been set.
Chris Suess, executive director of construction and facilities for the college, said more entry points will be needed to relieve congestion as the campus grows. The only entry point is the intersection of Highway 24 and Trout Creek Road.
The college will work closely with the Colorado Department of Transportation to address those needs, Suess told the Courier.
Wommack said the college campus is only a third of the way finished. The college in Woodland Park has a current enrollment of 700 students. That number could soar as high as 4,000 students one day, Wommack said.
“It’s a shot of adrenaline into the community,” he said.
More than 50 percent of the students who attend Charis Bible College live in Woodland Park. Debbie Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, said the college is an “economic driver” for the community.
“This college is something you would expect in a large metropolitan area,” Miller told the Courier. “We’re fortunate to have it here. The students who eat, work and buy gas here have steadily generated tax money for our community.
“This college in our small, rural community attracts students from South Africa, Australia and India,” she said. “It exposes us to the international flavor of life and makes us visible across the world.”
Charis Bible College will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2019.