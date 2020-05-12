Charis Bible College will celebrate its 2020 graduates while social distancing this week.
The Woodland Park-headquartered college wanted to observe graduation in a "fun way while also staying in compliance with Teller County and Colorado’s Safer-at-Home guidelines," stated spokeswoman Eileen Quinn in a news release.
The annual graduation ceremonies for the college's second- and third-year classes will be held with drive-in and curbside elements. Class and faculty speakers will give their speeches from the college’s auditorium while implementing social distancing measures. Graduates will remain outside in the parking lot to watch the livestreamed ceremony from inside their vehicles. Afterward, graduates will drive a pre-determined route to pick up their certificates.
The third-year graduation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13. The second-year graduation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16.
All graduates are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the festivities.
Watch the livestreamed ceremonies at charisbiblecollege.org.