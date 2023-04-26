In the 2023 Teller County Guide, Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries were honored to be recognized as the largest employer in the county. We are thankful to the amazing people who help us make a difference in our community and are aware that none of the good we are able to do would be possible without the hard-working and dedicated teams who serve the Ministry here in Woodland Park.

Our ranking as the largest employer in Woodland Park and Teller County has made us even more excited about the upcoming campus improvements. It is always our goal to be a blessing to our neighbors here in Woodland Park and Teller County, which is why I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on how these improvements will benefit the entire county.

Employment on the campus will expand

The upcoming expansion will result in several hundred additional employment opportunities. We are excited about the possibility of providing employment to individuals looking for ways to support themselves, their families, and loved ones. Charis/AWM employs nearly 850 individuals, but we anticipate Charis will employee over 1,450 people by 2030.

Additional sales tax dollars will be generated for the city and county

As a nonprofit organization, Charis/AWM is an important source of sale tax revenue for the community and the county. Over the next ten years, the Ministry will help generate $1.2 million in sales tax dollars into Teller County and $4.9 million into Woodland Park. Based on expected income growth, by 2030 the tax revenue on the projected income will be over $6 million.

Volunteer numbers will grow

We believe it is our duty to give back to our society. Our students and employees enthusiastically volunteer throughout our community, which is why since 2014 both students and employees have volunteered over 20,000 hours throughout Woodland Park and Teller County. As construction of student housing is finalized, we fully anticipate that additional students on campus will result in a significant growth in number of Charis volunteers helping throughout Woodland Park and neighboring communities.

Student expenditures into the community will increase, resulting in more jobs

Part of the biblical training Charis students receive is an understanding of the significance and importance of supporting local organizations and businesses in their own communities. Between 2021 and 2030, the estimated annual $10-19 million in students’ local expenditures will result in $5-9 million in total earnings impact. These expenditures will support local jobs each year, growing from 143 jobs in 2021 to 266 jobs in 2030.

Campus expansion will provide us with greater opportunities to contribute to our community

Everything Charis does is out of a desire to impact as many lives as possible and to be a good neighbor to the city of Woodland Park. This is why the Ministry gave a $250,000 donation to the City in August 2022 to help mitigate the water shortage. In total, the ministry has been honored to give Woodland Park and Teller County over $800,000 in gifts and funding to various organizations. We know that as we expand, our ability to give back will also grow.

It is one of our greatest joys to be able to bless the wonderful city we call home. We are grateful for the opportunities we have to volunteer, assist, support and positively affect this community.

Thank you, Woodland Park and Teller County, for being our hometown. We are excited for a bright future.

Andrew Wertz is the Senior Vice President of AWM/Charis