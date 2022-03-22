There’s something truly special about being from a small town ... it’s about bring neighborly,” said emcee Josh Helmuth, host of KRDO’s “Good Morning Colorado” show, at the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Friday.
It was no small event, however, as more than 330 Teller County community members gathered in the Colorado Ballroom at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs to celebrate.
Chamber President Debbie Miller remarked that in 2020, due to the pandemic, the annual celebration had to be moved from its traditional spring timeframe to October, and only 90 attendees came.
Fast forward to 2021, and 135 people braved the still uncertain times to attend the gala, which in pre-pandemic times was always well-attended.
Well, the Woodland Park and greater Teller County business community showed up en force last week to honor the 2021 chamber award winners and, well, just have good old time.
Miller summed up why this event was so needed for the community at this time: “It’s important that our citizens and businesses are recognized for their hard work, especially after the difficulties we’ve had the last few years. They’ve pivoted and reinvented themselves, and they’re sustaining.”
It’s at this annual event that the chamber membership’s top votes for Volunteer of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Employee of the Year, Business of the Year, high school Wagon Boss scholarship winners, and Wagon Boss of the Year are announced.
Pat Hyslop was honored as Volunteer of the Year, recognized for her work with area second-graders for the annual history tour of the community. To ensure the completion of the historic film about area dude ranches, Hyslop assisted in writing the scripts, working with the film crew and doing the follow-up work. She also completed another film about the history of lettuce and potato farming in Divide for the Ute Pass Historical Society.
She said she enjoys giving her time to community projects because, “Volunteering gets you out of your head and helping someone else.”
Community Partnership Family Resource Center was named Nonprofit of the Year. Founded in part due to the initiation of limited gaming in Cripple Creek and the challenges to human services and family-support services, the organization pivoted during the pandemic to meet additional challenges, including launching a food pantry. In August 2021, the partnership was one of two family resource centers highlighted in a research report by the Omni Institute. The research showed that every dollar invested in the resource center resulted in a $2.92 savings in the child-welfare system.
Christi Conner, business office manager and HR director for Forest Ridge Senior Living & Rehabilitation, was named Employee of the Year. “An aptitude for customer service is needed in all aspects of Ms. Conner’s position to include accounts payable, residents’ funds, payroll and the insurance processing for the residents. Christi truly embraces Forest Ridge’s mission statement ‘Compassionate Care with Heart,’” said Jamie Hutchins, transitional care manager at the facility, in a press release.
Business of the Year honors went to Joanie’s Deli & Bakery. Seated at my table at the event were two friends of owner Rebecca Ruddell, Karen and Brett, who came all the way from Arvada to support her. Notably, Ruddell’s business expanded during the pandemic, hiring new employees, adding new recipes and a new point-of-sale system so it could take orders online and deliver to customers for takeout. Soon the eatery will offer dinner service with an Italian flair.
Ruddell noted it was community support, as well as a desire to give back to the community, that got the business through the uncertain times of the past couple of years.
And congratulations are in order for the three Wagon Boss Scholarship recipients: Izzy Guzman from Cripple Creek-Victor High School, and Elise Drummond and Nicholas Conlin from Woodland Park High School. Such accomplished young people!
In a tradition that’s unique to Woodland Park, Michael Harper was named Wagon Boss of the Year. The Wagon Boss, “in the olden days,” Harper explained, led the covered wagon convoys West, just as the honorees of Wagon Boss of the Year have provided leadership in the Woodland Park community.
Harper, who owns Michael Harper Real Estate, is known for visiting patients at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Forest Ridge, and clients of DayBreak with his therapy dog, Lincoln, a standard poodle. “We will never know the hundreds of patients’ lives that Michael and Lincoln have positively touched with his visits to the hospital,” Miller said.
“I am unbelievably honored,” Harper told me. The four-decade Woodland Park resident also pens the monthly “Home and Real Estate” column for The Courier. “To be considered among the group of previous Wagon Bosses is truly an honor.”
Those who receive this recognition are custom-fit for a signature cowboy hat, bestowed on them along with a plaque at the Annual Dinner.
Harper, however, also received a replica of the infamous “leg lamp” like the one featured in the film “A Christmas Story.”
In accepting the award, Harper humbly said, “These awards are really more about a culture than they are about an individual.”
He added his philosophy of community service, “Giving time to your community helps establish purpose in your own life.”
The larger than life hats the Wagon Bosses receive really symbolize the many hats the recipients wear in the Woodand Park community.
Kudos to all the 2021 winners and to the chamber for hosting this needed community celebration and recognition.
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.