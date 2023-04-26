This column is based on “getting out of town.” In particular, not only going on vacation elsewhere but many times going to see locations associated with American history. This is a niche market — the reality is a lot of people turn up their noses when you say history or mention visiting historical locations.

So, not being a professionally trained historian, why this interest in American history for me? The short answer is, I was like a lot of people who didn’t really enjoy learning history until getting time to read about it by some good authors instead of dry history class assignments. (Dates? I have to remember dates?!) Further, and most importantly, I finally got to visit Revolutionary War and Civil War locations when I was on my last assignment in the Pentagon. And while I did have a rudimentary knowledge of the Constitution, since I raised my hand to support and defend the Constitution, I thought it might be wise to know more about how it came about.

I mentioned a few months back that one of the issues I would continue to discuss is the Electoral College and national popular vote issues. Specifically that I ask people two questions these days: Do you support the national popular vote for president (getting rid of the Electoral College), and why do we have a Senate where each state, no matter the population, gets two Senators?

I attempted to explain the compromise in the Constitutional Convention about how the legislative branch structure came about (a House and a Senate) and a bit about national popular vote issues. But the Electoral College? How many Americans know the Electoral College is a process, not a place? More than half? I suspect not. Why did it come about if it allows some cases where the winner of the national popular vote does not win the Electoral College vote? (You need 270 votes to win the presidency.)

While not common until recently, there is a reason this can happen. According to the National Archives website, “Most States have a ‘winner-take-all’ system that awards all electors to the Presidential candidate who wins the State’s popular vote.” (Only Nebraska and Maine don’t.) So whether a candidate wins 90% of the popular vote in a state or only 50.5% of the vote, that candidate gets all of the Electoral College votes for that state. (Each state has the same number of electors as it does members in its Congressional delegation.)

All of this has become frustrating for many based on three flash points in the last quarter century: Al Gore versus George Bush in 2000, Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton in 2016, and the events of January 6th, 2021.

My Virginia presidential history tour covers these topics. A separate tour in Philadelphia discusses the issues also. (We go to some excellent restaurants along the way too.) Must visits in Philadelphia are to Independence Hall and the National Constitution Center. Finally, another quote from the National Archives website regarding the Electoral College: “The Founding Fathers established it in the Constitution, in part, as a compromise between election of the President by a vote in Congress and election of the President by a popular vote of qualified citizens.” In other words, a compromise between a pure democracy and a republic.

