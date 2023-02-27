The goal of getting a long-dormant chairlift running again came up short in 2022. Still, the nonprofit aiming to revive an abandoned ski area in southern Colorado counted the year a success.

Panadero Ski Corp. recently released its inaugural annual report, which marked its first success as organizing and coming to an agreement with Huerfano County to take the reigns of the old resort base bought through grassroots fundraising in 2017. The nonprofit-county agreement came after some back-and-forth on a potential commercial operator setting up shop at Cuchara Mountain Park, the site of the old ski resort that ran from 1981 to 2000.

Panadero Ski Corp. reported its main priorities unchanged: fundraising and getting the lift, referred to as Lift 4, to the working standards of the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.

Lift 4, the report read, “is our lynchpin for so much of what we want to do to make Cuchara Mountain Park an all-season, affordable, family-friendly location for outdoor recreation.” The idea is to eventually charge for lift rides for a self-sustaining operation similar to Vermont’s Ascutney Outdoors and Wyoming’s Antelope Butte, examples of nonprofit ski areas.

Despite a reported 80% of $159,000 raised in 2022 going toward parts, labor and inspections, the lift’s electrical control and drive system was found to be short of certifiable. Panadero’s annual report added: “We believe there is a very good chance Lift 4 will finally be carrying skiers and snowboarders again by the time 2023 is winding down.”

For now, skiers and snowboarders have been checking cucharamountainpark.org‘s webcam for snow cover fit for hiking up the old runs. Over the winter, operators have added a snowcat and multiple snow guns. Money also went to fixing pumps and pipes and electrical for snowmaking, which is possible with previously held water rights.

While individual donations and event revenues were responsible for most of the treasury, Panadero’s annual report hinted at “pursuing some large grants” that could be a “huge accelerator” in the Lift 4 effort.

The year saw a bike playground and kids climbing area added to Cuchara Mountain Park. Organizers also have ambitions for a ski school, rental shop and more trails for hiking and mountain biking.

