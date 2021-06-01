Chad Drummond never earned a varsity football letter while playing for Woodland Park High School. But he has ascended to the program’s top position.
“Life goes full circle,” Drummond said last week after being named the Panthers’ new head coach. “I’m excited and beyond ready to go.”
Drummond, 48, replaces Joe Roskam, who stepped down in April after 10 years in the position. Roskam is headed to Sierra at the end of June to be a dean.
Drummond bleeds Woodland Park green and white. A 1990 graduate of the school, he was an assistant coach under Roskam for six seasons. He also worked with Roskam with the now defunct Panther Football Club (PFC) for nine years.
Football, however, was not always a priority for Drummond. Shortly after his high school graduation, Drummond became a professional touring musician for eight years as a guitarist and bass player. In 1998, he turned his attention to the construction industry and has worked as a superintendent for the same general contracting company for 20 years.
Drummond got back into football when his sons started playing for PFC in first grade.
“I found my passion and my calling through my children’s joy,” Drummond said.
In 2015, Drummond applied for a job with the alma mater and was hired as an assistant under Roskam. Under Roskam’s leadership, Drummond worked in various capacities. The last two seasons he was the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
When Roskam stepped down, he gave his full recommendation to Drummond.
“I am not a gifted athlete by any stretch of the imagination, but I want to give back to kids what coaches gave to me,” Drummond said.
Drummond takes over a Panthers’ program that has had some success in recent years. After a 2018 season in which the team was 0-9, Woodland Park bounced back the next fall to go 5-4, the program’s first winning season since 2005.
During an abbreviated 2020 season, Woodland Park won its first two games before losing its final four — two of them by a combined six points.
Woodland Park has not qualified for the playoffs since 2000.
Most of the program’s top skilled position players graduated. Instead of running a spread offense next fall like Roskam did for years, Drummond’s scheme will look more like “three yards and a cloud of dust.”
“It’s going to be big bodies on big bodies,” Drummond said. “We will probably look 180 degrees different this year.”
Steven Runte is expected to be Drummond’s offensive coordinator.
“He’s my eyes in the sky in the press box,” Drummond said. “He is creating an offensive game plan that will be successful.”
Drummond will be the defensive coordinator.
“The relentless 11,” Drummond said of his defense. “We might not win in a man-on-man situation, but we are always attacking that football.”
The Panthers begin work on their offense on June 7 with the start of the summer session. The team will work on football technique from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on the turf field at nearby Gateway Elementary School and then lift weights for an hour.
The Panthers will participate in a 7-on-7 passing league on Wednesday evenings in Colorado Springs at The Classical Academy and Harrison. The league concludes on July 14.
“I call this the culture season,” Drummond said. “This is when we come together and grow as a team.”
The Panthers will reconvene in early August to prepare for their regular-season opener Aug. 27 at Basalt. They travel to Elizabeth for a Week 2 game on Sept. 3, and then host Berthoud in the home opener on Sept. 10.
Woodland Park’s rivalry game is against Manitou Springs on Oct. 22 at Panther Field. Manitou Springs won the spring state Class 2A football championship on May 14.
“That Manitou game is always a big game for us,” Drummond said.