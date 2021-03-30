FLORISSANT • A farm wagon that had survived for a more than a century suffered damage during a recent snowstorm that hit Teller County hard.
The antique wagon, well over 100 years old, was on exhibit in front of Pikes Peak Historical Society’s Museum on Teller One when it was hit by a vehicle that slid off the road.
Valued at approximately $5,000, the wagon has been housed at the museum for about 10 years. It was donated by Betty Thomas from her ranch south of Florissant. The wagon’s original use was for hauling potatoes or other farm produce from the field to storage.
John Rakowski, president of the museum board, discovered the damage the morning of March 16. After posting what had happened on Facebook, at least five community members offered to help with the repairs. The party who slid into the wagon also came forward, apologized, and has offered to help cover the cost of the restoration efforts. That person said they are a member of the community and feel that our history should be preserved and that wagon is part of Florissant area history.
Actual assessment of the damage and what will be needed to restore the wagon will have to wait until more snow has melted in order to completely examine it and see what has to be done. From what can be determined at this point, the front end of the wagon has been separated from the box.
“We are certainly saddened by the accident, but grateful to those who have come forward to help,” said Rakowski.
“Slide-offs can happen when roads are icy and the unfortunate thing was that the wagon was so old it could not move fast enough to get out of the way.”