Century Casinos, owner of Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek, said last week it lost $48 million, or $1.62 a share, in 2020 resulting from COVID-19 pandemic-related closures and restrictions at all of its casinos.
The Colorado Springs-based gaming operator said March 12 the closures and restrictions cost it more than $100 million in revenue and $36 million in profits last year, including shutdowns when the pandemic hit North America in March, and again in December when COVID case numbers exploded. Century's Canadian operations have been closed since mid-December, while its Polish operations reopened last month after a two-month shutdown.
Century's 2020 loss was more than double the $19.2 million it lost in 2019, that loss resulting from the cost of acquiring three casinos in Missouri and West Virginia that doubled the size of the company.
Revenue last year grew 39.4% to $304.3 million but had been forecast to double before the pandemic hit. The company booked a $6.71 million profit in the fourth quarter, almost entirely generated by selling its casino operation in Calgary.
“We are pleased with the strong (operating profit) for the fourth quarter, even though our casinos in Canada and Poland were closed in December over the busy holiday season,” Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Century's co-CEOs, said in a news release. “We look forward to our casinos and racetracks reopening in Canada and to a busy summer season in North America if the pandemic subsides.”
Hoetzinger told stock analysts that customer traffic in the company's U.S. casinos has picked up during the first quarter, despite the impact from winter storms and below-zero temperatures in February. He said Century is negotiating with potential buyers to sell its Polish casinos and also wants to sell its Calgary casino building as part of an effort to focus on its U.S. operations, which generate about two-thirds of its revenue.
