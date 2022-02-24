Colorado Springs-based Century Casinos announced Wednesday it has agreed to buy half of the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nev., for $195 million, the company's first major acquisition since late 2019.
Century agreed to buy 50% of a Marnell Gaming subsidiary called Smooth Bourbon, which owns the resort's land and buildings, and all of a second subsidiary called Nugget Sparks, which operates the resort. Century also has a five-year option to buy the remaining 50% of Smooth Bourbon for $105 million plus an additional 2% per year until the option is exercised. The deal is expected to be completed early in the second quarter with the option exercise expected a year later.
"We have been looking to enter the Reno market for a long time and we believe the Nugget is a perfect fit for our portfolio," Century co-CEOs Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger said in a news release.
Hoetzinger said Century has been attracted to the Reno area by recent economic development projects, including major facilities for Amazon, Apple, Google, Switch and Tesla that have helped to lower the area's unemployment rate to 2.8% in December, the latest month available. The Reno area also is close to Lake Tahoe and its summer and winter recreational opportunities, including several ski resorts.
The resort in Sparks, a Reno suburb, includes 1,382 hotel rooms in a pair of 29-story towers, 110,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, 50,200 square feet of casino space that accommodates 859 slot machines and 29 table games, seven restaurants, a 8,555-seat outdoor amphitheater and nearly 2,500 parking spaces in a five-story parking garage and a surface lot. The Nugget employs about 600 people.
Marnell Gaming bought the Nugget in 2016 and spent $90 million renovating and updating the property with plans to sell it afterwards, Hoetzinger said. Century has been working on the transaction for about a year, its first major purchase since acquiring three casinos in Missouri and West Virginia that doubled the company's size as part of a strategy to focus on North American gaming operations, he said.
"This is a very good acquisition from a profitability standpoint. The Nugget also has a very strong convention and entertainment business, attracting big-name acts to its amphitheater that have been very beneficial to the casino business," Hoetzinger said. "Marnell has invested $90 million during the past four years in the property, which as a result is in very good shape."
The Nugget last year generated $100.4 million in revenue and operating profits of $32.8 million. During the first three quarters of last year, Century generated $281.2 million in revenue and operating profits of $73 million after adjustments for one-time costs and accounting charges. Besides the three casinos acquired in 2019, the company operates casinos in Cripple Creek, Central City, Edmonton in Canada, Poland and aboard cruise ships. The company also operates several horse racing tracks.
When the transaction is completed, Century will employ more than 3,000 people to operate 10 casinos with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms, 6,700 slot machines and 140 table games.
Century is financing the deal through Goldman Sachs Bank, which has agreed to make a $350 million loan for the Nugget acquisition and refinance the rest of the company's debt as well as providing a $30 million revolving credit line.
Hoetzinger said Century plans to continue operating the resort under the Nugget name. The Nugget was built in 1955 by casino pioneer Dick Graves and expanded several times through the mid-1990s.
