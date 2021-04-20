A newly started group of horse people, aptly calling themselves Central Colorado Horse Connection, has taken shape.
Their second meeting gave them a slate of officers and a mission statement.
Ron Zaccagnini, retired law enforcement officer with the Division of Wildlife (now called Colorado Parks and Wildlife) came up with the idea to come together as a community for everyone’s benefit and create an umbrella of equestrian activities as well as a unified voice to keep trails available for horses.
“In my experience with DOW, I saw, with the increase of legal and illegal motorized use of public lands, that horses and horse use was being pushed off, and accidents were happening when they did interact with (off-highway vehicles),” said Zaccagnini, now a horse trainer in Lake George.
“Add to that the utter destruction of the environment; horses and hikers leave no footprint.”
Approximately 20 people attended the group’s initial meeting and at the second meeting, held April 6 at the M Lazy C Ranch, the number of attendees doubled. After a preliminary introduction to the reasons for the organization, Zaccagnini turned the floor over to Darren Kaberna, who said his day job is business coach for dentists and his night job is scooping poop at his Red Tail Ranch Equestrian Center outside of Woodland Park.
After a brief discussion and informal consensus, officers were named with Kaberna as president and Zaccagnini as vice president. Shaleen Cunningham of Bailey is secretary and treasurer is Sarah Murphy of Florissant. Joining them are board members Dianne Clark, of Divide, as fundraising chair, and Kelly Gottus, of Lake George, heading up advocacy. Dr. Heather Elliott, of Manitou Springs, will chair Horse Safety, and Rose Baxter, of Divide is the chair of Education and Outreach.
Kaberna said the vision statement is, “The Central Colorado Horse Connection is a group of individuals and businesses, located in Central Colorado, organized to promote, enhance, and bring together all equine based activities, clubs, and businesses in our area. The purpose is to provide a common hub, or point or connection, where interaction, networking, socializing, education, and political equine-related advocacy can take place. We seek to be a community where resources, information and education are shared for the good of the equine society here.”
Other business included breaking into committees to brainstorm and further organize.
As stated on the agenda, “the horse community needs two things: to communicate and interact with one another; and to be a voice in the face of a mechanized, off-road world that has taken over public lands and have both physically and politically pushed horses and riders out.”
They hope to be a hub for equine activities in the area as well as across the state. “We just want to bring the horse community together with activities, a calendar of events, and a central voice to help the equine industry get back to what it once was,” Kaberna said.
Gottus, owner of M Lazy C Ranch, has offered the organization use of the ranch dining hall as a place to hold meetings and to help get the group started.
Anyone interested in joining the organization is welcome to attend the next meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, in the dining cabin at M Lazy C Ranch, 801 CO Road 453, Lake George. The turn is about five miles west of Lake George.
You can find The Central Colorado Horse Connection at centralcohorseconnection.com or on Facebook.