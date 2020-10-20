Holidays this year are bound to be different, and Halloween is no exception.
If the creative and outlandish decorations in my neighborhood are any indication, Halloween is a favorite time of year around here. And people like to celebrate. That celebration this year may not include inviting strangers to come to your door or sending your kids out to gather candy from neighbors.
The State of Colorado is discouraging trick-or-treating this year to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
“The individual risk from some Halloween activities, like trick-or-treating door-to-door, may seem lower, because people are outdoors and interactions may be short. But, when lots of people participate in lower-risk activities at the same time, it raises the potential for disease spread across the state,” states a recent news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
“It’s important to follow best practices to help prevent the virus from spreading. Wear a mask that fully covers your nose and mouth, wash your hands frequently, and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from people outside your household. Avoid crowds. Be mindful that using alcohol and drugs can cloud judgement and increase riskier behaviors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there are ways to minimize the risk of catching or spreading the virus while having fun on Halloween.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isn’t keen on the mass candy gathering method, either. Instead, families should consider creating new traditions that do not involve trick-or-treating, parties, and get-togethers, said Jill Walls, an associate professor of Early Childhood, Youth, and Family Studies at Ball State University.
“The most important part of any holiday is spending quality time together and making memories,” Walls said. “COVID-19 has created a lot of uncertainty for families, but I think it’s possible to still have fun this Halloween season while staying safe. Parents should take time to prepare their children for some new traditions and provide reassurance about the other upcoming holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
New traditions might include:
• Finding creative ways to hand out candy in the neighborhood and communicating with your neighbors about the plan. CDPHE suggests lining up individually wrapped treats at the end of the driveway or yard’s edge “and enjoy the costumes from a distance.”
• Taking kids on “an outdoor, distanced treasure hunt to look for candy or Halloween-themed items.”
• Thinking outside the box. Social media is full of creative no-contact candy delivery methods such as making a “candy chute” out of a long box or tube or putting out a large bowl of treats a distance from your doorstep.
Planning a virtual costume or pumpkin-carving contest.
• Organizing a neighborhood costume parade with safe distances between participants.
• Doing some Halloween cookie or pumpkin-seed baking at home.
• Decorating your home even more enthusiastically than a non-COVID year and getting the kids involved.
• Hosting a Halloween movie night for your family at home. Find Good Housekeeping’s list of family-friendly movies here: bit.ly/3nPxIs8.
• Going on a costumed family ride to visit decorated homes in the area.
Children’s Hospital Colorado offers these tips for celebrating, no matter how you choose to do it:
• Wear a face covering when out in public or around people who are not part of your household. Halloween costume masks are not a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.
Avoid celebrations in confined spaces and with people outside of your small social circle.
• Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when you interact with people outside of your household.
• Wash your hands thoroughly and often.
• Clean items that are frequently touched.
• Do your best to stay close to home and within your own neighborhood.
• If you are sick or know someone who is, stay home and away from others.
Follow regular Halloween safety tips such as decorating costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and carrying glow sticks or flashlights to help increase visibility among drivers.
Always follow the guidance of your local public health department since COVID-19 risks and spread vary between communities. In Colorado, you can check your county’s COVID-19 status using the state’s dashboard to help you gauge the level of risk.
“Many kids look forward to Halloween all year, and it’s typical to feel some disappointment as we see how the pandemic has affected our milestone events,” said Shelly Vaziri Flais, MD, an American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson, in a news release. “But we can be flexible and creative, and model this for our kids, too. Halloween is not always the same. In Chicago, for instance, there was a blizzard last year, which canceled trick-or-treating for a lot of kids. If parents model a positive and creative spirit this year, children are more likely pick up on those emotional cues.”
Oct. 31 traditions of costume-wearing, candy-gorging and pumpkin-carving don’t have to stop this year. They just may be a little ... different. Have a safe and happy Halloween.
Editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.