The announcement at the Aug. 20 Woodland Park City Council meeting that the Colorado Department of Transportation will implement traffic improvements on or around Sept. 9 was a few weeks off the mark.
Pepper Whittlef, the department’s traffic operations manager for Region 2, has been working with City Manager Darrin Tangeman, Planning Director Sally Riley, City Engineer Robin Brown, Police Chief Miles DeYoung and Utilities/Public Works Director Kip Wiley on changes to the city’s traffic lights, lanes, signage and other improvements, many of which will be implemented during the week of Sept. 29.
“The light-timing system in this city is a nightmare,” Whittlef told city council at the Sept. 3 meeting. “We’re installing a ‘Traffic Responsive’ system that will move traffic quickly through town.”
The system will track traffic densities and set signal lights to cycle longer when traffic is heavy and shorter when traffic is lighter. Cycling determines how quickly traffic moves on U.S. 24 and Colorado 67 and how long drivers will have to sit on the side roads. Pedestrians will also have more time to cross the highways.
“Our aim is to make sure drivers have no more than one stop on their way through town and that no one on side roads have to wait through more than one cycle,” Whittlef said.
Lane changes include an auxiliary lane between Trull Road and Paradise Circle. The continuous lane will allow drivers to turn in at any of the driveways located in that stretch of the highway. Councilwoman Kellie Case asked that CDOT consider starting that auxiliary lane at Morning Sun Drive, instead.
“We’ll study that,” Whittlef said. “We’ll see how many people drive directly from Morning Sun to Paradise Circle. We don’t want to make lawbreakers out of good citizens.”
The plan also includes new signage for deer migration routes.
“Woodland Park has more deer hits than every other place in the state,” she said. “New signs will be designed to increase driver awareness. We can make them flash during certain times of the year.”
Construction on a new traffic light at Kelley’s Road and Colorado 67 will begin in December and Americans with Disabilities Act ramps will be replaced on U.S. 24 next year and then the highway will be repaved.
When thanked for working with the city behind the scenes, Whittlef replied, “It helps to build partnerships — we’re not just the state coming in and doing things.”
In other business, Council approved $166,871 to First General Services for citywide concrete replacement, $125,853 to Divide Asphalt for citywide asphalt replacement and $407,400 to Ross Electric Enterprise for electrical and construction work on the Sunnywood Booster Pump Station.
During public comment, Elijah Murphy, owner of the Historical Ute Inn, read a passage from Thomas Paine’s pamphlet “Common Sense” about the difference between society and government, how governments are necessary evils and laws are covenants that protect citizens from wrong done by bad government.
He asked, “If the city doesn’t follow the rules, why do we?” referring to the vendor fee discussion that took place at the Aug. 27 special meeting.
With that, council moved to a work session to kick off the 2021 budget discussions. Most of the ideas expressed were from Mayor Val Carr. He presented a list of suggestions for creating a leaner budget. Some ideas were more controversial than others, including a possible 25%, across-the-board cut to various city departments.
Case said city council approves a budget plan with the best information available. “Plans change and we make adjustments as the year passes,” she said. “Reducing the budget with big brush strokes could result in cuts to services. The budget also tells citizens what to expect. This process is irregular and making broad, across-the-board cuts is very irresponsible. Details matter.”
Councilmen Jim Pfaff and Robert Zuluaga said council’s hands have been tied by mistakes made by past councils.
Pfaff said individuals are the best judge of what they can do with their tax money. “We need to look at the budget every year and decide if we like what we’ve done in the past and decide if we want to continue doing it,” he said.
Councilman Rusty Neal said he was troubled by the concepts of “Big Government” and “Limited Government.” “Big government is usually too big and limited government is usually too small,” he said. “What we need is a government that is ‘just right.’”
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre said she could not support across-the-board budget cuts.
Carr asked council members to consider his suggestions and add their own before the next budget hearing tentatively planned for Sept. 10.