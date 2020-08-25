Five years ago, the Colorado Department of Transportation installed an adaptive signal light system to synchronize traffic lights through Woodland Park, but today only three of those lights still work, according to Public Works/Utilities Director Kip Wiley.
At the Aug. 20 Woodland Park City Council meeting, Wiley announced that the state transportation department is installing, testing and will soon be activating a responsive signaling system. It’s designed to assess traffic and keep it moving through town during peak flow and then return the lights to normal when the peak is over.
Wiley said CDOT will test the system on Sept. 1 and will activate it a week or two later. Other changes include removing the yellow flashing turn arrows at the Aspen Garden Way intersection. These arrows were supposed to prevent accidents but they didn’t work. He didn’t know how the pedestrian-activated signal at Center Street will be worked into the new system.
In other business, council approved a preliminary plat and site plan review for 16 duplexes in the Brecken Heights multifamily suburban subdivision. This 13-acre, unplatted tract is dual zoned, a rarity in Woodland Park City Planner Lor Pellegrino said — 3.26-acres adjacent to U.S. 24 are zoned Community Commercial, and the remaining 9.83 acres west of Sun Valley Park and north of Morning Sun Drive are zoned Multi-Family Residential-Suburban.
Developer Mark McNab said much of the property is steep and he is planning to dedicate the steeper areas to the city as public open space. He will construct a trail system, along with picnic tables and benches, that will connect Sun Valley Park to other city and Pike National Forest Trails.
Once development begins on the commercial acreage, a permanent trailhead will be installed. Fire mitigation will be an ongoing process both before and after the units are completed. A homeowners association will be established to maintain fire mitigation, the development’s common areas and its aesthetics, McNab said.
The duplexes will be accessed by a new, 40-feet wide city street, Brecken Court. Older streets are usually 50 feet wide but Wiley said 40-foot roadways are becoming the norm in new subdivisions because utility providers don’t want to install their lines under roadways, instead preferring to use utility easements outside of pavement and sidewalks.
McNab said CDOT has requested a full traffic study and he will abide by any decisions the department makes.
Also, developer Eric Smith is also constructing two duplexes nearby and council approved his request to vacate an unneeded utility easement between two properties on Village Terrace.
Council approved Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung’s application for a $41,000 Peace Officers Mental Health Support grant. WPPD received a two-year mental health grant in 2018.
According to the Department of Local Affairs, which administers the program, these grants provide on-scene response services to support peace officers’ handling of persons with mental health disorders, and counseling services to peace officers.
DeYoung listed a number of statistics that support the need for this grant program. A nationwide 2015 study showed that there are approximately 4 million adults with untreated severe mental illness, one of four violent police encounters involve someone who has a severe mental illness and one of five prison inmates has a mental illness.
“One in 10 of our police responses involves someone with a mental illness,” he said. The grant allows us to get additional training and also counseling for the officers.”
Council also recognized former Councilman Noel Sawyer’s contributions to the city for his six years of service. He received a framed topographical map of the city and one of the city’s new recognition coins.
Additionally, Council appointed Valerie Lundy to the Board of Adjustment.