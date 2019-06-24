As traffic jams get longer and tempers shorter, representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation are on a statewide listening tour to collect ideas about 21st century transportation challenges.
“This is a grassroots effort; we want to hear what your needs are,” said Rob Fry, engineer with CDOT, speaking June 13 in Cripple Creek.
With an estimated 19% increase in the population of Teller County in the next 26 years, challenges escalate with growth in tourism. “We are looking at expansion, with four new hotels on the books,” said Mark Campbell, Cripple Creek’s city administrator.
Campbell referred to casino hotel projects by Century, Triple Crown, Bronco Billy’s and Wildwood, which broke ground this month.
Campbell noted the increase in traffic on Colo. 67 as a result of trucks associated with Newmont Mining Co. But he did hand out a compliment, “One good thing I will say about the mine drivers is that, generally, if there is a line of cars, they pull over.”
Traffic could be eased if more people could be convinced to take the bus, Ramblin’ Express, from Colorado Springs to Cripple Creek, said Bill Gray, Cripple Creek’s planner.
Paul Saunier, Woodland Park City Councilman, pointed to problems on N. Colo. 67. “You need to expand that road,” he said. As well, Saunier suggested that CDOT construct a bicycle trail from Crystola to Divide. While there is a plan for that, Fry said, it depends upon funding.
But for commuters on US 24, improvements are on the way. “US 24 west is looking pretty bad; a lot of potholes lately,” said Mark Andrew, CDOT’s manager for Region 2. “We have a plan to resurface through Woodland Park in the next three years, if we have the money.”
Last week, CDOT started a resurfacing project from 8th Street in Colorado Springs to west of Manitou Springs. “In the fall, if we get funding, we’ll go to Chipita Park,” Andrew said. “The year after that we’ll go through Woodland Park — that’s as far as the resurfacing plan goes.’
Fred Clifford, the county’s public works director, highlighted the number of cars — as many as 4,000 — that use Teller County Road 1 as an alternative when “67” is closed, heavily traveled or during a snowstorm.
No doubt about it, traffic in the area is congested. “Lots of heavy cargo, in and out, mixed with tourist buses, bicycle traffic, commuters, 24/7,” said Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen.
A CDOT executive acknowledged the concern. “Safety is a growing concern and has been but we could always do more, especially around the passing lanes and truck traffic,” he said. “A lot of people want to take risks on that.”
Colorado is a magnet, which compounds traffic woes. “As people try to escape climate change, they are coming to Colorado,” said Rocky Scott, a member of the state’s transportation commission which sets policy.
Statistics provided by CDOT state that the number of Teller County residents 65 and older is expected to increase by 24 percent in the next 26 years while individuals between the ages of 45-54 are the fastest-growing segment of the population.
While the target date for the state agency’s long-range plan is 2045, goal is to develop a 10-year pipeline of projects of all modes of transportation. The long-range plan is in conjunction with Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.
In the meantime, CDOT plans to widen the shoulders on Colo. 67 from Victor to Divide and from Woodland Park to Deckers, in addition to adding more pullouts from Cripple Creek to Divide.