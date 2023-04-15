The Cripple Creek Victor Junior - Senior High School held its first talent show in two years with students displaying an array of talent.

The junior and senior student councils initiated and coordinated with students so that they had an opportunity to share their gifts with others. The entire student body, along with parents and staff were not only supportive, but entertained by the production.

The show opened with vocals and guitar performed by Luciano Vargas, a piano medley played by Chase Renner, the CCV Choir performing “A Million Dreams” and “Happy Trails”, plus a vocalization demonstration, a duo performance of “Old Town Road” by Keagan Lynch and Mason Bequette, “Love”, an original poem performed by Aki Brandon, Cooper Eastin singing “Counting Stars”, “No Name” performed by Rapper Dalton Galyan, and Robert Gance who sang and played piano.