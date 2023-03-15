The senior class at Cripple Creek/Victor High School has been recognized by the Colorado Secretary of State for the highest percentage of eligible registered voters.

With 93% of the students registered to vote, the class beat the minimum of 85% to win the Eliza Pickrell Routt award, one of five schools in the state honored with the achievement.

Their interest sparked by then-Teller County Clerk & Recorder Krystal Brown, the students took their first steps to being involved citizens of the United States.

“She told us about the importance of voting and offered us an opportunity to be at the polls in November,” said Ketcher Blevins, 18. “The voting on Nov. 4 went pretty smoothly; I saw five graduates of Cripple Creek/Victor.”

While still 17, Kyle Noah commented on the significance of the award that included Blevins’ monitoring the procedure.

“Living in a small town we really need opportunities like that. In the long run, it helps to have these experiences,” he said, adding that the senior class has 19 students.

Both students keep a steady eye on the news and believe they would register to vote without the nudge. Each credits his parents for fostering an interest in the nation’s politics.

“Voting is important to me because, if I don’t do anything, my voice isn’t heard,” Noah said. “In the last three or four years, I’ve become involved politically; probably more than I should because it takes up too much of my life.”

Blevins intends to be an informed voter.

“Voting has been an important idea to me since I was about 12,” he said. “As much as I like politics, I didn’t actually know much about what’s going on, so I started doing my own research.”

In the social studies class of Todd Bruton, the class learns to debate, or present, each side of an issue.

“The class is mostly about accepting that the views of others are beliefs and that it’s not necessarily the person,” Noah said. “It’s the difference between personally attacking someone and disagreeing with their opinion.”

Although the class gets into the news of the day, with varying views on Black Lives Matter and the new buzz word “woke,” their debates are not intended to be arguments, Noah said.

“We are respectful of what others believe in and what their ideas are and not being hateful,” Blevins said. “We try to be open-minded.”

Now that the pandemic lockdowns are chiefly in the past, the two are not fans of online classes.

“With online, ideas are a lot more open to interpretation; no one can tell how you’re expressing yourself with body language or facial expression,” Noah said. “Remove the human aspect and it just turns it into words on a screen.”

Eliza Pickrell Routt was the first woman in Colorado to register to vote after the state’s passage of women’s suffrage in 1893. When her husband, John Routt, was elected governor in 1876, she served as Colorado’s First Lady who worked to achieve women’s rights. Created in 2016, the award honored 17 schools with 26 awards at the end of 2018-2019 school year.

The class will receive the award May 25 during the graduation ceremony, the presenter to be announced.