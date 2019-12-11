Cole Bennett, 12, caught the Christmas spirit early when he sold some of his toys to help other children in southern Teller County.
After advertising on Facebook about his sale, Bennett earned $82 for toys that included a John Deere tractor, a truck and Hot Wheels. “One person bought all the toys,” said Bennett, a student in the Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 School District. “My mom, sister Katie and I went to Walmart and bought new toys; my sister picked out the ones for girls.”
Last week, Bennett brought sacks full of toys to the Victor Elks Toy Drive. “I feel like everybody should have a Christmas gift,” he said.